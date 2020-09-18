Instagram Sensation, Taaooma set to buy the LeonardoBySujimoto from Super-Agent Mr Macaroni | Watch

Like the Guiliano, the LeonardoBySujimoto is yet another fantabulous masterpiece.

Located in Africa’s most Ultra-Elite neighborhood, Banana Island, the LeonardoBySujimoto’s Waterfront edifice will be a mix of Affordability, Exclusivity, and Luxury.

The nicest and most expensive 3 Bedroom apartments on Bourdillon Road and Eko Atlantic are selling for $3million. What we have designed is 3 times better and 3 times cheaper. We have researched the best buildings in Nigeria, and what we are building beats the best!

The LeonardoBySujimoto is designed to pamper luxury aficionados with award-winning Zaha Hadid bathrooms, a fully fitted kitchen by Kohler, a Private boat Club, Private Salon, Private IMAX Cinema, Crèche, Spa, Mini-mart, Mini-clinic, Squash court, Virtual Golf course, Techno gym, Interactive lobby and many more jaw-dropping features.

The 4 Bedroom unit we are offering at $850,000.00 (Eight Hundred & Fifty Thousand Dollars) will sell for $1.2 million (One Million, Two Hundred Thousand Dollars) when we launch by October and $3.5 million (Three Million, Five Hundred Thousand Dollars) upon Completion.

Be like Taooma, secure your unit in the LeonardoBySujimoto today!

Call Dammy on 0809 852 1646 or Tomiwa on 0809 124 3555 to reserve a 2, 3, or 4 bedroom apartment.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-Sponsored Content.