Introducing Diane Ejaita, the Multidisciplinary Artist behind the New Coca-Cola Naija at 60 Pack 

Instagram Sensation, Taaooma set to buy the LeonardoBySujimoto from Super-Agent Mr Macaroni | Watch

For Its 3rd Edition, Boomerang's Magic Makers set to give Children an Unforgettable Independence Day Treat

Pepskru, Nigerian Lingerie Fashion Brand taking over the Retail Market as they expand their RTW Line.

IFA Awards recognizes the TECNO CAMON 16 for its Outstanding Camera Functions

9Mobile Shows Great Support for Small Businesses in the Mega Millions Promo

Register Now: Here's how you can Join Vincent Berry II on #TheCookoutAfrica's Virtual Songwriting Collab | September 23rd

Win Exciting Prizes for You and Your Family in the Peak Chocolate Family Game Show

Hennessy Artistry presents ‘The Conversation’ featuring M.I & Vector Tha Viper

Call to Entry: Register to attend the Nigeria Youth Summit 2020 | September 24

Introducing Diane Ejaita, the Multidisciplinary Artist behind the New Coca-Cola Naija at 60 Pack 

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Coca-Cola has teamed up with a renowned female designer to create a special commemorative Independence Day pack loaded with a message of celebration and pride.

The Independence Day pack designer, Diana Ejaita, is a globally celebrated multidisciplinary artist, known for her trademark illustrations that pay homage to Nigerian heritage, literature, and textile traditions. For this design, she employed a graphical re-imagination of the birth of a strong and independent nation, akin to a woman empowered, an eagle taking flight, in an exemplary portrayal of the energy, diversity, and positivity of the Nigerian spirit.  

Speaking of the design, Diana explained that, “the aim is to create images that trigger vibrant nostalgia; that mine beautiful memories of home from independence in 1960 to date.”

The Independence Day pack portrays the spirit of pride, resilience, and strength that exists in every Nigerian and further demonstrates Coca-Cola’s commitment to supporting and celebrating Nigerians, including its retail partners and small businesses in line with the company’s global Open Like Never Before campaign that encourages people to appreciate what they previously took for granted and to explore new opportunities post-pandemic. 

With the Independence Day Pack design, Coca-Cola wanted to celebrate the birth of Nigeria in 1960 and honor a nation that has achieved so much in the six decades since Independence. The global brand wanted to portray the spirit of pride, resilience, and strength that exists in every Nigerian.

The limited-edition Independence packs will be available in stores nationwide to kick off celebrations of Nigeria’s 60 great years like never before.  

To learn more about the design, follow Coca-Cola Nigeria on Twitter and YouTube @CocaCola_NG. and Coca-ColaNG

 

Sponsored Content.

BellaNaija.com

BellaNaija.com

