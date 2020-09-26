David Oyelowo Loses Dad Stephen to Colon Cancer

Connect with us

 on

David Oyelowo has revealed his loving father, Stephen Oyelowo has passed away following a one-year battle with colon cancer. The actor took to Instagram on Friday to pay tribute to his ‘protector, guardian, hero and encourager’ who ‘fought so hard to stick around’ for his family in a heartbreaking post.

Alongside the emotional message, the screen star uploaded an image of his family, including his wife Jessica and their four children, kissing his dad on the cheek, as well as a photo of David and his brothers huddling around their parent.

View this post on Instagram

It is with a heavy heart that I bring the news of the passing of my BELOVED father. My brothers and I knew him as our protector, guardian, hero, encourager and our lovely Daddy. You probably knew him as @the_leaf_blower, because of his hilarious antics with that very noisy device! You wouldn’t know it, but my Dad had been in a years long battle with colon cancer. My heart is at peace because his pain is now over and the real victory has been won because I know he is now with his Lord and savior, Jesus Christ. He fought so hard to stick around for me, my brothers and his grandchildren. He would often say to me. “God has so much in store for you, and I want to be here to see it”. My last conversation with my Dad, as he fought through the pain, went like this. ME: Daddy I love you and it’s okay to let go. Are you ready to go and be with mummy now? MY DAD: Yes! He passed away peacefully this week and I truly believe he’s now reunited with my mum in heaven, and although I will never truly get over losing him, my heart is full at the thought of him with my mother again. He loved her so much. Thank you to all who loved him, “followed” him and celebrated this most transcendent of human beings. He loved you all. Giving love was his special gift, his true talent, his greatest example. Rest well, Daddy. ❤️

A post shared by David O (@davidoyelowo) on

He wrote:

It is with a heavy heart that I bring the news of the passing of my BELOVED father.

My brothers and I knew him as our protector, guardian, hero, encourager and our lovely Daddy. You probably knew him as @the_leaf_blower, because of his hilarious antics with that very noisy device!

Detailing his dad’s health battle, he said:

You wouldn’t know it, but my Dad had been in a years-long battle with colon cancer. My heart is at peace because his pain is now over and the real victory has been won because I know he is now with his Lord and savior, Jesus Christ. He fought so hard to stick around for me, my brothers and his grandchildren

He would often say to me. “God has so much in store for you, and I want to be here to see it”.

He went on to share his last conversation with his dad ‘as he fought through the pain’:

ME: Daddy I love you and it’s okay to let go. Are you ready to go and be with mummy now? MY DAD: Yes!’

Admitting he’ll ‘never truly get over losing him’, David ended his post by insisting his ‘heart is full’ as Stephen ‘has reunited with his wife in heaven’.

He passed away peacefully this week and I truly believe he’s now reunited with my mum in heaven. He loved her so much.

Thank you to all who loved him, “followed” him and celebrated this most transcendent of human beings. He loved you all. Giving love was his special gift, his true talent, his greatest example. Rest well, Daddy.

Our condolences to him in this difficult time ❤️.

