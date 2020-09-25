Let’s Catch You Up on what the Housemates were up to on #BBNaija Day 68

Finding Marco Polo

It’s difficult to play Marco Polo with moving targets, but still possible.

The last workout

The Housemates realised that this would be their final morning workout and decided to take a long walk and have a chat instead of sweating. During the walk, they fondly discussed the moments where they got to know each other better. Dorathy, Nengi and Vee argue about the pitfalls of alcohol, and Nengi and Laycon seem to be growing their friendship.

The Happy Diary

This weekend is fast approaching and the Housemates are happy to be here- happy enough to talk about who they think will win the grand prize

Remembering the teammates

Laycon and Vee look back at all the good and bad teammates they had during the course of their Big Brother stay. Dorathy chimes in on the conversation and swings it in a musical direction.

The final Betway Trivia

The Housemates faced off again in the battle to get the most questions right. The final edition of Betway Trivia saw musical question focused around Don Jazzy and his label Maven Records thrown into the mix. Team Black turned in the most answers and scored a Trivia win.

‘By this time Sunday, we are done’ — Laycon

The Housemates are dreaming about being out of Biggie’s House. Neo and Vee also don’t see eye to eye at bedtime. Vee wants to sleep alone and Neo doesn’t.

A Praiz, DJ Neptune, and Alternate Sound party

For the final Saturday Night Party, The Big Brother Housemates are being treated to a triple threat party with Praiz, DJ Neptune, and Alternate Sound bringing their best bangers.