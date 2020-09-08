Guess Who Got A Feature In Man Utd’s New Jersey Campaign – Cuppy!

Connect with us

Scoop

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

2019 was a great year, and 2020 is turning out great, too, for Cuppy.

The disc jockey just got featured in Manchester United’s new jersey campaign ad. Remember she left her club Arsenal for Man Utd a few months ago, and it seems the new relationship is already paying off.

The ad features Cuppy with South London rapper Sam Wise and Harry Pinero.

“As @ManchesterUnited fan, I’m so PROUD to be a part of their official jersey campaign! ⚽️ READY FOR THE NOISE! #GGMU 🔊🔴 #ReadyForSport #CreatedWithAdidas“, Cuppy wrote on Instagram.

Manchester United will be hoping to show off their brand-new Adidas jerseys in the Champions League next season as they target a top-four Premier League finish this campaign.

A statement on the official website reads:

Adidas and Manchester United today present the new 2020/21 season third kit, introducing a visually distinctive design, inspired by striped jerseys from the club’s history.

From United’s first striped kit over 100 years ago to the eye-catching designs of the 1970s and 80s, the latest release aims to provide a fresh update to tradition, while delivering a vibrant new print.

To create this new design, Adidas re-drew, hacked and re-imagined combined elements from various jerseys throughout the club’s long history to create a bold new pattern. Utilising United’s iconic club colours of red, white and black, the kit is an original story with a modern update.

Check out the new kit:

Watch the ad campaign below:

