Dr Dolor & Mercy Eke are Loved Up in the Video for “I Go Pay”

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Entertainment executive Dr Dolor has released the visuals to his recent chart-topping track “I Go Pay“, the lead single off his highly anticipated album “Unexpected” scheduled for release on 18th September.

The bubbly and colorful video features 2019 BBNaija winner Mercy Eke bringing her A-game with some sensational moves, and comedian Maryam Apoakagi popularly known as Taaooma.

“I Go Pay” video was shot at the famous Bogobiri, as directed by Abula.

Watch the video below:

