Funke Bucknor-Obruthe talks Transitioning from Law to Event Planning on “Against the Odds with Peace Hyde”

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Funke Bucknor-Obruthe is a Nigerian entrepreneur and lawyer,  the founder and CEO of Zapphaire Events, and is regarded as one of Nigeria’s pioneering event planners.

On this new episode of “Against The Odds with Peace Hyde,” Funke Bucknor-Obruthe explores her love for event planning and how it made her transition from law, to starting an independent event planning enterprise called Zapphaire Events.

Watch this episode below:

BellaNaija.com

