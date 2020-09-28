Connect with us

Events

Join Medical Practitioners at the Annual Heart Dialogue Forum to commemorate #WorldHeartDay | September 29th

Events Scoop

Mo Abudu celebrated turning 56 with Family, Friends & Good Vibes

Events Movies & TV Scoop

And they Locked It Down till the End! Check Out How the #BBNaija 'Lockdown' Ex-Housemates turned up for the Finale

Events Movies & TV Scoop

Here's How Your Favourite #BBNaija 'Lockdown' Ex-Housemates Turned Up for the All-White Saturday Night Party

Events Promotions

Broda Shaggi, Kenny Blaq, Taymesan were at Penzaarville Africa's 5th Anniversary & It was Indeed a Vibe

Events

TTSWG in partnership with BusinessDay Media to host Conversation to unlock Opportunities in the ICT Sector | October 9th

Events

Wimbiz 2020: The WIMPOL Dialogue is set to focus on the Importance of Women’s Participation in Politics from 2023 & Beyond | September 26th

Events

#BNRSVP Virtual Events this Weekend

Events

ANWBN announces its First Ever Nigerian Women Virtual Business Summit | September 29th – October 1st

Events Promotions

The 4th Edition of ACT Foundation Breakfast Dialogue is here & the Focus is on 'Tech for Good' | Sept. 29th & 30th

Events

Join Medical Practitioners at the Annual Heart Dialogue Forum to commemorate #WorldHeartDay | September 29th

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Heart Dialogue 2020 is an interactive forum aimed at promoting a heart-healthy lifestyle in Nigeria. The Dialogue will focus on Nutrition, Exercise, and a panel discussion with medical practitioners.
Heart Dialogue is scheduled to hold on September 29th to commemorate the World Heart Day. The discussion on heart health cannot be overemphasized especially at a critical time as this with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Join them on September 29th and let’s use #Heart to beat CVD for your loved ones, society, and you!
Venue: LCCI Conference And Exhibition Centre- 10, Dr Nurudeen Olowopopo Way, Drive, Lagos
Date: September 29th, 2020
Time: 12-3pm
For those who can’t attend the physical event, connect virtually HERE
Limited spots are available for attending the physical event. Kindly indicate interest by sending a mail to [email protected]
—————————————————————————————————————————————-This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare, and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility program.
Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

#BellaNaijaMCM Femi Adeyemo of Arnergy is Making Clean Energy Accessible to Businesses in Nigeria

Tolulope Jasmine-Oguns is Creating Community for Africans Living With Alopecia

Chioma Ozoemelam: Talk to Your Partner about Getting Tested for STDs

Nduka Ebube Dike: Pop Culture is Saving Igbo Language

Firecracker Toyeen: What You Should Do When Your Child Strays
Advertisement
css.php