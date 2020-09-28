Events
Join Medical Practitioners at the Annual Heart Dialogue Forum to commemorate #WorldHeartDay | September 29th
Heart Dialogue 2020 is an interactive forum aimed at promoting a heart-healthy lifestyle in Nigeria. The Dialogue will focus on Nutrition, Exercise, and a panel discussion with medical practitioners.
Heart Dialogue is scheduled to hold on September 29th to commemorate the World Heart Day. The discussion on heart health cannot be overemphasized especially at a critical time as this with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Join them on September 29th and let’s use #Heart to beat CVD for your loved ones, society, and you!
Venue: LCCI Conference And Exhibition Centre- 10, Dr Nurudeen Olowopopo Way, Drive, Lagos
Date: September 29th, 2020
Time: 12-3pm
For those who can’t attend the physical event, connect virtually HERE
Limited spots are available for attending the physical event. Kindly indicate interest by sending a mail to [email protected]
