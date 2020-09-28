Connect with us

Mo Abudu celebrated turning 56 with Family, Friends & Good Vibes

It was Mo Abudu‘s 56th birthday two weeks ago and she’s still enjoying herself.

The filmmaker and CEO of Ebonylife TV looked so happy celebrating with family and friends last weekend and she just shared some photos on Instagram. She says:

Still Celebrating Being 56

Giving God All the Glory
#ILoveBirthdays❤️❤️❤️
#AwesomeGod Make Up by @bare2beauty
Hair by @adefunkeee

Celebrating life with my god daughter, friends, sisters and bestos last weekend ❤️❤️❤️. We all had such a wonderful time. Thank you all so much for your love ❤️❤️❤️⁣

 

 

 

Photo credit: @moabudu

