New Music: Idahams feat. Peruzzi & Seyi Shay – Shima (Remix)

Produced by Idahams himself, “Shima” the remix, maintains the message of the original song about a young lover who is sceptical about showing his true emotion to his love interest while Peruzzi was more demanding and expressive about what he wanted from his love interest.

Seyi Shay at the other end takes on the Bonnie & Clyde vibe as she stands by her partner while holding back so she is not taken for granted in the long run.

Listen to the new track below: