Join the Fun & enjoy Amazing Rewards in the Ongoing Infinix Scratch & Win Promo

Lots of customers will be getting amazing rewards in the Infinix scratch and win promo. You too can be one of them.

It’s a known fact that Infinix takes pleasure in seeing its customers wear big and sunny smiles. As proof, Infinix has decided to dish out fabulous prizes to its customers, starting from now till the middle of October. Now, that’s a pretty wide window, wide enough for you to find that prize that has your name on it.

Are you wondering what you have to do to participate?

It’s simple!

Walk up to any Infinix authorized retail store nationwide. Buy any unit of the Infinix S5 or NOTE 7 series. Collect scratch card upon purchase. Scratch the card to reveal the hidden reward. What you see is what you get.

Remember that you’d only be eligible for the reward when you buy any device from the S5 or NOTE 7 series. Interestingly, every shopper will be getting a FREE GIFT item when they purchase any of these devices. This is asides from the prizes to be won after scratching the card.

Also, 32 lucky customers will be getting a 100% cashback. In case you don’t know what a cashback is, it’s when you get an immediate refund for a purchased product, and you still get to keep the said product. The idea is that the seller covers the expenses instead of the buyer. In essence, 32 lucky customers will be getting the S5 or NOTE 7 for free. This promo is available to all customers nationwide.

This initiative was designed by Infinix to help reduce the financial burdens of the people within its community.

Through the campaign period, 500 customers will also be able to pay for the device in installments with 0% interest in Easybuy.

Now, here’s the best part. There will be seven (7) Grand Winners during this campaign. These 7 lucky people will walk away with the Grand Prize – an LG Bluetooth DVD Home Theatre System.

The offer lasts until October 17th.

For more information, visit Infinix on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can also join their community of young and vibrant fans on XClub via the app on your Infinix device or click on this link to download the app if you’re a non Infinix user.

————————————————————————————————————————————————————-Sponsored Content.