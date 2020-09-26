Misterkay’s EP “House Of Eclipse” is Totally Worth Listening To

Afro-fusion artist Misterkay follows up his latest single “Funmilayo” with the release of his Extended Playlist titled “House Of Eclipse”

The EP is a perfect fusion of Afrobeats, Amapioano and House Music. The body of work gives writing credits to Misterkay, Erad and Chimah Nwankwo

Production credits go to Chimah Nwankwo, Master Maison and Misterkay. All songs were mastered by Awkward Mix, with engineering credits going to Awkward Mix, Chimah Nwankwo and Master Maison.

Both Misterkay and Chimah Nwankwo have formed a unique group called The Hause, which focuses on “Hause” music.

Some of Misterkay’s body of work include “Blackrose“, “Chapter III“, “Underage” which housed his single “Rora” and his 2015 “Rise To Fame” which included “Lodunyii (This Year)”

Stream the EP below:

Faya

Funmilayo

Runaway From Ghana feat. The Hause

Don’t Let Go