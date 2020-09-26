Ndidi Nwuneli, Lindiwe Matlali & Daniel Asare-Kyei make Schwab Foundation’s 2020 List of Social Innovators

The Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship has announced 23 awardees for social innovation in 2020.

From empowering Black-communities in Brazil to providing financial resources to last-mile communities in Ghana, and harnessing 4IR technology to promote equity in education in South Africa, the 2020 Social Innovators of the Year includes a list of outstanding founders and chief executive officers, multinational and regional business leaders, government leaders and recognized experts.

The awardees were selected by Schwab Foundation board members in recognition of their innovative approach and potential for global impact.

Some of these Board members include Helle Thorning-Schmidt, Prime Minister of Denmark (2011-2015), and social innovation expert Johanna Mair, Professor of Organization, Strategy and Leadership at the Hertie School of Governance in Germany, and H.M. Queen Mathilde of Belgium (Honorary Board Member).

And the 2020 awardees from Africa are Ndidi O. Nwuneli, Co-Founder Sahel Consulting Agriculture & Nutrition Ltd. & AACE Foods, and Founder of LEAP Africa and Nourishing Africa (Nigeria), Nicola Galombik, Executive Director, Inclusive and Sustainable Growth Catalyst Division, Yellowwoods Holding Sarl (South Africa), Anushka Ratnayake, Founder and CEO, myAgro (Senegal), Daniel Asare-Kyei, Co-Founder and CEO, Esoko (Ghana), and Lindiwe Matlali, Founder and CEO, Africa Teen Geeks (South Africa).

Hilde Schwab, Co-Founder and Chairperson of the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship said in a statement:

The Schwab Foundation Social Innovators stand for trust, truth and service. They truly devote their lives through innovative actions to improve livelihoods. The Social Innovators of the Year 2020 represent a new ecosystem of leaders who are driving change and shifting organizations and systems towards a more just, inclusive, sustainable future.

François Bonnici, the Head of the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship, added that;

The Schwab Foundation’s Social Innovators of the Year 2020 are pioneering agents of change, re-setting the way our institutions operate. Their work is incredibly pertinent as we respond, recover and reset from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, that has disproportionately affected excluded and vulnerable populations.

Congratulations to the 2020 awardees.