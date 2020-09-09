We have the Trailer for Philippe Lacôte’s “Night Of The Kings”

Finally! We have a trailer go for Philippe Lacôte‘s forthcoming film “Night Of The Kings“.

Philippe Lacôte’s latest “Night Of The Kings” is a Senegalese film which tells the tale of a young man incarcerated in a prison in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, and must spend the whole night recounting a story if he hopes to survive.

The film’s cast include Koné Bakary, Steve Tientcheu, Rasmané Ouédraogo, Issaka Sawadogo, Digbeu Jean Cyrille, Abdoul Karim Konaté, Anzian Marcel, Laetitia Ky and Denis Lavant.

The film was recently scheduled to show at the Toronto International Film Festival happening from tomorrow 10 to 20 September.

Watch the trailer below: