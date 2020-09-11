Nse Ikpe-Etim is Bringing the Heat to “King Of Boys” Sequel! Are You Even Ready?

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Ready or not, Nse Ikpe-Etim is bringing the heat to “King of Boys” sequel.

The upcoming sequel will feature new faces, including Temitope Olowoniyan who will play the role of Aisha Banjo, Amanda Oruh, Jide Oyegbile, and Nse Ikpe-Etim will star as the First Lady of Lagos, H.E Mrs Jumoke Randle.

Sharing some photos from behind the scenes, mehn, we can’t wait to see this drama between Alhaja Eniola Salami (Sola Sobowale) and H.E Mrs Jumoke Randle.

The caption from alone Nse’s Instagram is enough to tension us:

You think you’re ready but you’re not.

Say hello to the First Lady of Lagos, H.E Mrs Jumoke Randle. Or else. 😈

