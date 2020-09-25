New Music + Video: Olakira feat. Davido – Maserati (Remix)

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

From TikTok to social media challenges, Olakira‘s hit single, “Maserati” is no doubt one of the hottest track at the moment. The music star comes through with a fresh feel to hit track by releasing both audio and visual to the remix, featuring DMW head honcho, Davido.

Olakira’s taste in music is a confluence of African pop, dancehall, R&B with smithereens of indigenous drums, chords, strings and rhythms.

While it is no longer news that the producer, composer and songwriter woo the lady of his dreams in this perfect love song, lacing endearing words in vernacular that lends the song an original feel which Nigerians love, “Maserati” the remix, is replete with anecdotes of luxury vehicle brands as the singer|songwriter was originally inspired by his love for the opulent distinctive label while making this track.

Olakira self-produced the original and remix himself.

Listen to the track below:

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
