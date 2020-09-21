Catch the New Episode of Sauti Sol’s Reality Show “Sol Family”

There’s a new episode of “Sol Family“, and on this episode, Sauti Sol gets tested for COVID-19, Nviiri and Bensoul get a new house.

The 13-part series highlights the band’s musical trip and offering a glimpse into the personal lives of bandmembers Bien-Aime Baraza, Willis Austin Chimano, Polycarp Otieno and Savara Mudigi. Sol Family will also show viewers the band’s music-making process with contributions from the band’s management.

Watch episode 8 below: