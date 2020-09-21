Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

Catch the New Episode of Sauti Sol's Reality Show “Sol Family”

BN TV

The Kabusa Oriental Choir have an amusing Remake of Davido's "Fem"

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

The Trailer for Steve McQueen’s "Small Axe" starring John Boyega Will Leave You Wanting More

BN TV Movies & TV

Is Ken Falling in Love with Adaora? Find out on Episode 6 of "Fancy Teens"

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

#TIFF20: From Casting to the Unique Storyline - Everything You Need About David Oyelowo's Directorial Debut in "The Water Man"

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

This Erica Interview with Dele Momodu is a Reminder Why Fans Have so Much Love for Her

BN TV

Keep Up with Tolani Baj on New Vlog "Life after Big Brother Naija"

BN TV

Spice up your Sunday Afternoon with this Efo Riro Recipe from Sisi Jemimah

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

#BNMovieFeature Special: Watch “Non-Exclusive Marriage” starring Blessing Egbe, Anthony Manjaro & Keira Hewatch

BN TV

A Baked Salmon Sauce Recipe from The Kitchen Muse You'll Absolutely Approve Of

BN TV

Catch the New Episode of Sauti Sol’s Reality Show “Sol Family”

BN TV

Published

4 hours ago

 on

There’s a new episode of “Sol Family“, and on this episode, Sauti Sol gets tested for COVID-19, Nviiri and Bensoul get a new house.

The 13-part series highlights the band’s musical trip and offering a glimpse into the personal lives of bandmembers Bien-Aime BarazaWillis Austin ChimanoPolycarp Otieno and Savara Mudigi. Sol Family will also show viewers the band’s music-making process with contributions from the band’s management.

Watch episode 8 below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Victor Boyle-Komolafe of Garbage In, Value Out is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: What Do You Do When Forgiveness Becomes a Burden

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Ivie Omoregie: Government Officials Should be Mandated to Use Nigerian Hospitals

Niyi Ademoroti: The Day We Almost Died

Advertisement
css.php