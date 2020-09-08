Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert are Parents Again – meet Rue Rose

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Teyana Taylor and her husband, Iman Shumpert have welcomed their baby girl named Rue Rose. Rue arrived hours after Teyana’s baby shower which took on Saturday, September 5.

Teyana gave birth on Sunday morning, September 6. This is the second child for the couple. They are also parents to a four-year-old daughter named Junie Iman.

Announcing the news of their bundle of joy, Iman Shumpert wrote:

At 3:28 am on Sept 6th 2020 Rue Rose decided that the baby shower thrown for her and mommy was too lit. She didn’t make the party but she managed to make the next day her birthdate!!! Now…when we buy homes, we always find a bathroom with great energy… but not in a million years would you be able to tell me we’d deliver both of our daughters in a bathroom without the assistance of a hospital!

Our newest edition entered the world in the water and came out looking around and ready to explore! A healthy child. A little sister. Another daughter. Black love wins….again. Welcome babygirl…we love you!

Teyana reposted Iman‘s post and added, “We love you Rue, welcome baby girl @babyruerose 😢😍🌹❤️.”

View this post on Instagram

We love you Rue, welcome baby girl @babyruerose 😢😍🌹❤️ #Repost @imanshumpert •••••• At 3:28 am on Sept 6th 2020 Rue Rose 🌹 decided that the baby shower thrown for her and mommy was too lit. She didn’t make the party but she managed to make the next day her birthdate!!! Now…when we buy homes, we always find a bathroom with great energy… but not in a million years would you be able to tell me we’d deliver both of our daughters in a bathroom without the assistance of a hospital! Our newest edition entered the world in the water and came out looking around and ready to explore! A healthy child. A little sister. Another daughter. Black love wins….again. Welcome babygirl…we love you! 🌹 @babyruerose

A post shared by Jimmy Neutch- Shumpert (@teyanataylor) on

