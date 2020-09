Just a few weeks ago, Ka3na Jones was in the #BBNaija “Lockdown” house and was the second housemate to get evicted. Since leaving the house, Ka3na has been serving some major looks just like the Boss Lady that she is.

Even before she got in the show, she’s was serving major lewks.

See for yourself:

Look 1

Look 2

Look 3

Photo Credit: official_ka3na