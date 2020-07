Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate Kathrina ‘Ka3na’ Jones describes herself as a strong woman who wants more from life.

She sure knows exactly how to make any outfit look instantly elevated and cool all day, every day. Ka3na shows us her love for colours and popping beauty looks on her Instagram page.

We’ve put together 15 glamourous vacation looks from the #BBNaija housemate.

Check on it!

Photo Credit: official_ka3na