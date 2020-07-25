All The Chic Ways Ciara Rocked Her Baby Bump

We can’t get enough of Ciara today.

Since the news of the birth of her son, Win Harrison, we decided to throw it back and share all the stylish ways the singer rocked her baby bump.

From slaying effortlessly in a sleek black dress that hugged her figure at the Tom Ford Fashion Week show, to her full goddess glam in a see-through sequined look for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party and most recently, wearing a white bikini and matching coverup.

We still can’t get over all the different shades of Ciara and her baby bump.

See for yourself!

Photo Credit: ciara