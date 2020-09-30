Tiwa Savage’s “49-99” has TWO Nominations for the UK Music Video Awards!

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

 

Big win for Tiwa Savage!

The music star’s video for her global hit song “49-99” just got nominated for two categories in the 2020 UK Music Video Awards – Best R&B/Soul video and Best styling in a video.

The video was directed by ace music director Meji Alabi who shared the news, saying:

🚀 @tiwasavage’s 49-99 nominated for two @ukmva’s // best international r&b 🌚and best styling big up @jm_filmstv @tiwasavage @missamadi @j_adesanya and @danielobasistudios and of course the whole team thanks. 🌚🚀🔥❤️

This is major for the Afrobeats singer who recently released her album “Celia“.

We’re definitely rooting for Tiwa Savage.

See the full list of nominees here.

Photo credit: @shadesoftiwasavage

