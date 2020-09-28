Emmanuel Umoga emerges as Millionaire in the Humber Group #TYLgames Launch Event

A Lagos based young entrepreneur, Emmanuel Umoga, has emerged the first N1million grand prize winner at the inaugural draw and cheque presentation ceremony of the lottery platform, TYLgames in Lagos.

The TYLgames grand launch and cheque presentation that took place at Calabar Hall in Surulere, Lagos at the weekend saw another 29 gamers being presented with their winning cheques ranging from N10, 000 to N500, 000.

TYLgames, a gaming (Lottery) platform is designed to positively touch gamers’ lives one game at a time. The focus is on gamers rather than on the gaming platform; placing in their hands the power to transform their lives with each game they play hence the acronym “TYL”.

TYL is an Instant Play, Instant Win, instant cash out on games played on SMS, USSD, and Mobile Web platforms with the shortcode 33088. There are currently two games available to choose from, an instant numbers game tagged “SHOKI” and “SHAFFLE” which is a daily raffle game. With N100 game cost, a player can win up to N100,000 instantly and up to N1,000,000 in 24 hours by dialing or texting to 33088 or *33088# for USSD respectively.

According to the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Humber Group, owners of TYLgames, Andrew Humber-Osofisan, “TYLgames is an innovative luxury product that is designed to positively touch gamers’ lives in real-time“.

“You can change your life with N100“, Andrew Humber-Osofisan said. “Currently, there are two games available to choose from, SHOKI and SHAFFLE. SHOKI is an instant number game while SHAFFLE is a daily raffle game. Every time you dial *33088#, you win a SHAFFLE ticket that qualifies you for a draw that will be done every night, making you stand to win up to N1 million. Every successful play is charged N100.”

On transparency, he said, the regulatory authorities and Lagos State government are fully involved hence the platform desire to be credible and transparent.

The Managing Partner of Cognitio Communications, Sam Osunsoko, referred to TYLgames as a vision of empowerment due to the fact that it came at a time when the economy has suffered at the hand of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“TYLgames gives you the opportunity to win different range of prizes that can help you cushion the effect of the current economic hardship,” he said.

Bola Shodipo, Former Special Adviser to the Lagos State government on Revenue and Taxation, who encouraged and mandated the managers of TYLgames to make sure the platform is fair to the gamers, stated that state government is to ensure growth opportunities that can increase the GDP of the state. “TYLgames is an economic activity that can grow the GDP of Lagos State and by extension, the Federal government“, he said.

The Deputy Director/Coordinator National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Lagos Zonal Office, Onuzulu Priscilla Nkiru, ascertained that TYLgames is approved and that Humber Group has been doing the right thing from day one. She encouraged gamers to shout out if there is any reneging on promises made.

An elated Umoga who narrated his experience said, “I saw the game online and I played. I played only once and my number was picked. It is very refreshing to know that games like this exist in Nigeria. I want to encourage Nigerians to play this game because it is valid,” he said.

Amongst the thirty winners who emerged during the inaugural draws Umoga, the grand prize winner of N1 million, Opeoluwa Ogundibo, and Kehinde Sadik were present at the cheque presentation ceremony.

