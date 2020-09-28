Bigger, Faster & Stronger! The New Infinix HOT 10 is here and it guarantees Unlimited Fun!

A high-powered gaming and entertainment smartphone has been unveiled today by premium online-driven smartphone brand, Infinix. Bigger, faster, and stronger, the new HOT 10 is designed for the youth market, made up of Generation Zs and Millennials. Encased in a shining new geometric design that is sleek and stylish, the new device is set to provide users with unlimited fun, unlimited entertainment, and unlimited possibilities.

The new HOT 10 comes in four(4) fascinating color options including, Obsidian Black, Amber Red, Moonlight Jade, and Ocean Wave, all at a favorable price of 60,200 for HOT 10 and 45,400 for HOT 10 lite.



More Power for Unlimited Fun

For the first time in the HOT series, the new phone will have the powerful MediaTek Helio G70 processor with MediaTek HyperEngine Game Technology chip, giving it a 123% upgrade on single CPU frequency and a 64% upgrade on the Multi CPU frequency compared with the previous HOT version.

The MediaTek HyperEngine Game Technology was designed to boost the user’s gaming experience. With a combination of several features, the MediaTek HyperEngine helps to speed up game load times, enhance in-game display quality, and also optimize the user’s battery life.

The excellent fluency and stability provided by the MediaTek Helio G70 chip will give users the experience of “Extreme Speed” as they freely immerse themselves in gameplay, anytime and anywhere. Combined with a larger screen, the HOT 10 has all the makings of a top choice smartphone for game lovers.

Unparalleled Immersive Game Play and Video Viewing

Bringing users more screen space with a new large 6.78-inch screen, the new HOT 10 boasts a resolution of up to 720x1640p, together with an Infinity-O display. This treats users to a bigger vision and greater horizon for their viewing pleasure, greatly enhancing the entertainment and gameplay experience. What’s more, in spite of having a 6.78-inch display, the HOT 10 is only 9 mm thick. With this, users will experience utter comfort while gaming, video-streaming, or web-surfing with their device.



Stunning design

HOT 10’s back is crafted with laser engraving to create a visual perception of interlaced light and shadow.

The device’s design is one that would definitely make an onlooker look twice. This makes it ideal for young folks who are very expressive and like to stand out from the crowd.



Long Battery Duration

Say farewell to embarrassing low power shutdowns. The new HOT 10 stomachs up a large, upgraded 5200mAh battery. The battery potential (i.e. the battery life) has also been improved through Infinix’s unique hardware power-saving technology and power marathon tech to ensure long battery life. As a result of countless experiments in Infinix’s battery lab – the phone’s battery is able to maintain an effective capacity of no less than 80% even after 800 charge and discharge circulations. That is equivalent to the number of times a phone would be charged by users in a span of 2-3 years.

With this innovation, users can count on a reliable and consistent performance regardless of how long they are in-game or binge-watching.

Direct your own shots with the help of AI

The new HOT 10 comes with impressive hard and software in the camera department.

Its high-resolution 8MP wide-angle front camera is paired with AI smart beautification where you can be your own director, shooting how you wish and letting technology do the rest.

HOT 10’s 16MP rear camera comes with a super night view mode, making even the dimmest subject shine under magnificently.

Users will also be pleasantly surprised with the auto picture correction function that will clear up those rush shots, so no more worries over blurry pictures during those magic photo moments.

The HOT 10 also has a 40mm macro camera, making it easy to grasp the subtleties of the view and restore the sense of details.



Cinematic Quality Sound

A truly immersive audio experience awaits users on this new smartphone, thanks to DTS audio processing technology. This will allow users to level up the sound effect for their enjoyment and even personalize sound effects to better enjoy the audio experiences while watching their favorite movies, listening to music, or playing games.

Dual Mode Security Protection for Your Phone

The HOT 10 also offers both facial recognition and fingerprint unlock functions to allow users to access their phones seamlessly. This dual protection provides users with an easy unlock alternative, especially when users have their masks on during the current Covid-19 pandemic. The rear fingerprint unlock function also doubles as a shutter button. It takes into account users’ mobile grasping habit, making it intuitive and allowing users to easily take photos when the need for a quick snap arises.

“We are very proud to bring you the latest in the HOT series. The HOT 10 is designed for a smarter life, especially with the XOS 7.0. The XOS7.0 features a new visual design with trendy and rich color to enhance excellent user experience.” Said Amos Zhao, Infinix country manager.

He also added that “The XOS 7.0 does not only combine intelligent features such as Smart Scanner, Ear-sensor Receiver, Ulife, etc. but also boasts outstanding performance and the latest native Android features.”

In conclusion, he said, “We are confident that both our fans and new users will be amazed by the HOT 10’s power in terms of hardware and software. It will certainly provide them with unlimited fun and possibilities!”

Specifications of the HOT 10:

Availability

The InfinixHOT 10 will be available across all authorized retail stores in Nigeria after the local launch. Upon the launch, the device will also be available on Xpark.

For more information, visit Infinix’s official website or @Infinixnigeria on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Infinix

Launched in 2013 and targeting the young generations, Infinix Mobile is a premium online-driven smartphone brand. With “The Future Is Now” as the brand essence, Infinix aims to allow consumers to stand out in the crowd and to show the world who they really are. Infinix is committed to providing the most cutting-edge technologies, bold and stylish designs, keeping consumers on-trend, and up-to-date. Infinix’s portfolio spans five product lines – Zero, Note, Hot, S, and Smart; empowering users to own innovative technologies and experience intelligent lifestyles.

Infinix has a presence in more than 30 countries around the world, covering Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and South Asia.

For more information about Infinix, Click Here.

———————————————————————————————————————————————Sponsored Content