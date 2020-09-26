For as low as 25k, you can be a Landlord in the Adron Homes ‘60-60 Empowering Everyone’ Promo

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

10 mins ago

 on

Have you been looking for the opportunity to start and grow your business whilst owning real estate at your own pace? Look no more!

Celebrating sixty years of independence really calls for pomp and pageantry, it is in this spirit that Adron Homes is introducing “60-60 Empowering Everyone Promo” aimed at offering mouthwatering major discounts combined with gift items, diverse small business startup kits to reward and support its customers.

In line with its commitment to empower many Nigerians and provide them with decent and affordable housing solution, Adron Homes 60-60 Empowering Everyone Promo will offer 40% off on all their estates and will reward and support customers with business startup kits including grinding machine, sewing machine, tricycles, mini buses, cars and much more.

To qualify and enjoy these amazing rewards, simply subscribe to any of Adron Homes Estate with as low as N25,000 initial deposit.

Customers will also be empowered through skills acquisition programs focusing on ICT, photography, food processing, Makeup, catering, and others.

What are you waiting for? Don’t be left out

Click here to get started and enjoy life-changing rewards.

Follow the conversation on social media using hashtag #AdronHomes6060.
Click here for more information
Contact: 07012014817.

——————————————————–Sponsored Content

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

