You should check out Adron Home’s Amazing Deals for you this Ramadan



How would you like to be on your way to owning your own land, regardless of the rising cost of landed properties in Nigeria? Excited? Well, read up!

This Ramadan, in line with their brand vision of providing suitable and affordable housing for everyone regardless of social class or income levels. Adron Homes and Properties is proud to announce the launch of its Ramadan Promo.

With a spread of up to 24 months, the promo offers up to forty percent (40%) discounts on all of their properties nationwide.

What’s more? You get mouth-watering gift items to mark this holy season with your family when you subscribe.

What are you waiting for? The best time to take that positive, life-changing decision, is NOW.

So, stop waiting and start doing!

Jump on this offer while it is here and let your future self thank you!

Follow the conversation on social media using the hashtag #AdronRamadanPromo.

For more information, call 07012014817, 08082146899.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content