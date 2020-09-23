Yemi Alade is the latest Goodwill Ambassador for United Nations Development Programme 👏🏾👏🏾

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Whoop whoop! Yemi Alade has been appointed as the Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). This is indeed a huge win for the singer who has consistently represented Africa and women’s right with her songs.

The music star will not only promote women’s empowerment and gender equality but will also help shine a spotlight on the disproportionate impact of the health and socio-economic crisis on the poorest and most vulnerable people, who are often women, especially in developing nations in the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking on her appointment and the responsibilities ahead of her, Yemi Alade said:

Women are among the 4 billion people who are trying to survive COVID-19 without any form of social protection, and I want to lend my voice to these women and other vulnerable people who make up half of the world that’s struggling to make ends meet. They don’t have the luxury of working from home and are putting their health at risk just to put food on the table.

…But as we address poverty and inequality in our COVID-19 recovery plans, we can’t put climate change on the back burner. Climate change and poverty go hand-in-hand, and neither is gender-neutral. Women in developing countries, such asmy homeland Nigeria, are disproportionately affected by both.

Congratulating Yemi Alade on her ambassadorship, UNDP Administrator, Achim Steiner said, “We can’t wait to hit the ground running with you, Yemi. We look forward to hearing and sharing the issues that you are passionate about — including women’s empowerment and tackling inequality.”

We at UNDP will also be working to amplify your voice on the socio-economic impact of COVID-19 in developing countries and the importance of a green and equitable recovery for all.

Watch the video below:

BellaNaija.com

css.php