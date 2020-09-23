Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

Ikechukwu is Introducing Us to His Sweetheart ❤️

Movies & TV Scoop

#BBNaija Day - 65: Peacemaking, Owambe Groove & One Million Naira Richer

Scoop Style

We Totally Love These Looks From #BBNaija's Brighto

Scoop

Yemi Alade is the latest Goodwill Ambassador for United Nations Development Programme 👏🏾👏🏾

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Learn All there is to Know about Ozo's #BBNaija Journey, Skincare Routine & Many Wins | #BNxBBNaija5

Movies & TV Scoop

Team Colourful wins the WAW task, a Trip Down Memory Lane & More Highlights on #BBNaija Day 64

Movies & TV Scoop

This is How Much the IG Followers of the #BBNaija Housemates have Grown since the Start of the Show

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

A Thrilling Mini-Series "Unveiled" starring Emmanuel Ikubese & Inem King is on the way

Music Scoop

Burna Boy's Album "African Giant" is Certified Silver in the UK

Movies & TV Scoop

Issa Rae is the Golden Girl on The Observer Magazine's Latest Cover

Scoop

Ikechukwu is Introducing Us to His Sweetheart ❤️

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Ikechukwu is introducing us to his sweetheart on social media, sharing a photo alongside a sweet note to celebrate their love.

Taking to Instagram the rapper wrote:

Sometimes we want something so bad we keep it under wraps and quiet as possible cos of our industry or people and they way things get destroyed while out of ur control. But you get to a point u dont want to focus so hard on protecting cos of the confidence you have in it. That feeling turns to a want of celebration.
Ive kept it as lowkey as possible for fear of what the world could possibly do to scatter us. But i aint afraid no more.
She holds me down.
She makes me smile.
She tickles and inspires my brain.
She pisses me off.
She never likes me pissed off. Vice versa.
Make up is always the option.
Shes everything. And i pray she remains that.
Next level . Help me pray for next level cos we no hide again.

Photo Credit: official_ikechukwu

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Peter Molokwu: You Want People to Respect You? Learn to Set Boundaries

Kwame Adjei: 7 Reasons Why You Probably Feel Distant from Your Father

Global Health & Biosecurity Advisor Ngozi Erondu is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Money Matters With Nimi: What Parents Need to Know Now that Schools Have Resumed

Victor Boyle-Komolafe of Garbage In, Value Out is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Advertisement
css.php