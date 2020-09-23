Ikechukwu is Introducing Us to His Sweetheart ❤️

Ikechukwu is introducing us to his sweetheart on social media, sharing a photo alongside a sweet note to celebrate their love.

Taking to Instagram the rapper wrote:

Sometimes we want something so bad we keep it under wraps and quiet as possible cos of our industry or people and they way things get destroyed while out of ur control. But you get to a point u dont want to focus so hard on protecting cos of the confidence you have in it. That feeling turns to a want of celebration.

Ive kept it as lowkey as possible for fear of what the world could possibly do to scatter us. But i aint afraid no more.

She holds me down.

She makes me smile.

She tickles and inspires my brain.

She pisses me off.

She never likes me pissed off. Vice versa.

Make up is always the option.

Shes everything. And i pray she remains that.

Next level . Help me pray for next level cos we no hide again.