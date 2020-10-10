News
A Growing List of #EndSARS Protests across the World You Can Join
As the protests against the brutality of the SARS officials continue to grow, we will be updating this list with dates and venues for easy access to young Nigerians across the world who may wish to join.
Remember, if you cannot physically be at a protest there is still so much you can do to lend your voice to the movement. Click here to find out how else you can be an ally and an advocate.
Also, here are a few tips for all protesters:
- Wear a mask (We are very much still in a pandemic)
- Do not wear your protest shirts until you get to the venue
- Do not leave the pack as there is strength in numbers
- Ensure your phones/devices are charged
- Always let someone you trust know your physical location as the protest moves
- Have water and snacks ready
- Wear comfortable shoes
- Do not wear contact lenses
- Wear comfortable clothes that are neutral and not identifiable
- Have a handkerchief or scarf to cover your face if necessary
- Carry a small umbrella in case of rain
- Go with a positive and peaceful attitude
- Do your due diligence before going to the venue of a protest
- Be attentive to the people around you and how you can offer help
- You can write phone numbers of important contacts like your mum or lawyer on your arm, leg, or belly in permanent marker in case you lose your phone or it dies and you need to call someone to get you.
We’ve got this!
***
Saturday, 10 October
Festac
Festac tomorrow #EndSarsProtests #EndSARS COME OUT IF YOU CAN! pic.twitter.com/acVwG8a1KX
— ZAHEER! (@iam_YCee) October 9, 2020
Gbagada
Guys, we are hitting the street tomorrow, Saturday 10th of October, 2020. Time is 10am.
We will be marching on a peaceful protest to the Area Command at Charley Boy.
We need our good numbers to #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutalitynow pic.twitter.com/ZpCcCiyQ78
— My Gbagada (@MyGbagada) October 9, 2020
Alausa
PLEASE THE PROTEST CONTINUES TOMORROW AT THE GOVERNMENT HOUSE IN ALAUSA, REGARDLESS OF WHAT RINU AND MACARONI SAID. WE CONTINUE TOMORROW. COME THROUGH!
— Olufemi (@femiexe) October 9, 2020
Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge
Lekki Ikoyi link bridge
Tomorrow 10th October
From 10am pic.twitter.com/4PUPBSxnJ1
— מַלכָּה (@ladytiffs_) October 9, 2020
Egbeda
There wil be an #EndSarsProtest tomorrow Saturday 10th october at Egbeda by 9am.for those staying around Alimosho, egbeda, igando, idimu , ipaja, Ayobo and environs #EndSars #EndPoliceBrutality Show up in your numbers please.
— Mimie 🦋🥀 (@DamilohunA) October 9, 2020
Awka
#EndSarsProtestAwka.
Date: Saturday
Time: 9 am
Venue: converge at Ekwueme square, move to Govt HOUSE!
Come with your face mask, banner, megaphone etc!
Spread the message!#EndSARSProtest https://t.co/LTrwBzXvwU
— Anambra 1st son💭 (@UchePOkoye) October 9, 2020
Ogbomoso
If you’re in Ogbomoso, kindly Join us this Morning for a Peaceful Protest… Your Face mask is A MUST!.
Retweet to make this viral!@SavvyRinu @AsiwajuLerry @UnclePamilerin @OgbeniDipo @Omojuwa @falzthebahdguy #EndSarsNow #EndSARS #EndSarsNow #EndPoliceBrutality pic.twitter.com/Euf6fowmy0
— Joseph Oladipo (@jpoladipo) October 10, 2020
Bayelsa
Enough is Enough
We come out tomorrow to join forces and let our voices be heard here in Bayelsa state.
Saturday 10-10 by 9am#EndSARS #EndSarsNow #EndSARSProtest pic.twitter.com/lJQiItvEv7
— Bosman Owei (@Bosmanowei1) October 9, 2020
Asaba
Good morning to everyone in Asaba, if you can see this tweet, get ready to join us this morning by 10am at our take off point , Stephen Keshi Stadium Nnebisi Road. We March for the good of our country and for our future.#EndSARS #EndSARSImmediately
— Ifeanyi Emerald Ounah™® (@ify_zoe) October 10, 2020
Toronto
Toronto chapter #EndSARS with @TundeTASH 9am Sat, 10/10/2020. DUNDAS STREET TORONTO pic.twitter.com/Yb8N3hWN6r
— Òlu (@holukayod3h) October 10, 2020
Abuja
Let’s turn out en mass Today. We must come together to #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality pic.twitter.com/TkOmK3Mnux
— MD Ameen of Abuja (@_Oziobe) October 10, 2020
Ikorodu
IKORODU WE ARE COMING OUT “PEACFULLY” TOMORROW 10TH OF OCTOBER AND ON SUNDAY 11TH OF OCTOBER! WE MOVEEEE ✔️✔️
WE NEED AWARENESS PLEASE RETWEET!!
SHARE OUR BANNERS!! #EndSARS #EndSarsNow #EndSarsProtests #EndSARSProtest #EndPoliceBrutalitynow #EndSARSBrutality #EndSarsNow pic.twitter.com/I7jJWP9sdt
— Ikorodu Boy (@stevoohlicent) October 10, 2020
Ajegunle
If in Ajegunle let’s meet up, we all know the story here. #EndSARS#EndSarsNow#Ajegunleourpride pic.twitter.com/J8VbHAJjR3
— Matthew Sylvester#ENDSARS (@_Matewsylvester) October 10, 2020
Oakland
Oakland, California peaceful Protest. #endsars pic.twitter.com/yqvvOKRdNE
— Mama Tobi (@Oluwakaponeski) October 9, 2020
Yaba
Tomorrow 11AM Unilag gate. If you live around let’s do this together. Let’s lend our own voice to this menace that’s eating deep into our lives #EndSARS
— Ovi Lee Okhale (@OviLeeFashion) October 9, 2020
Kaduna
Kaduna people it’s our time. We are having a peaceful walk. Please come out by 10 am Lord Lugard Hall. #EndSARS #EndSARSBrutality pic.twitter.com/jbmgYUcX6p
— #EndSars (@CharlzDogo) October 10, 2020
Sunday, 11 October
London
Sunday at 12PM it is!! Nigeria 🇳🇬 High Commission London.
PEACEFUL PROTEST!@anthonyfjoshua, @JohnBoyega @cuppymusic & everyone in the UK 🇬🇧, YOUNG NIGERIANS need your VOICE! #EndSARS #EndSarsProtests #EndPoliceBrutality✊🏾
Cc. @metpoliceuk & @MetCC. @CNN @BBCWorld @SkyNews pic.twitter.com/tx5hwHX3aV
— Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) October 9, 2020
Dublin
We’ve decided. We are marching to the Nigerian Embassy on Sunday at 2PM.
PEACEFUL PROTEST@LordMayorDublin @gardainfo
& everyone in Ireland 🇮🇪, YOUNG NIGERIANS need your VOICE! #EndSARS #EndSarsProtests #EndPoliceBrutality✊🏾
Cc. @rtenews @RTENewsNow
Please RT. pic.twitter.com/uTAIy8QYqv
— Tayo Dips🇳🇬🇮🇪 (@tayo_dips) October 9, 2020
Berlin
#EndSARS protest in Berlin would be held on sunday, 11th October at the nigerian embassy in Berlin. address: Neue Jakobstraße 4, 10179. time: 12pm!!!! please pass this on! if you’re in berlin, come one, come all!! #EndSARS #EndSARSProtest
— afọpẹ́fólúwa (@abstractsth) October 9, 2020
New York
NEW YORK, Nigerians are protesting Police Brutality on Sunday! #EndSarsNow #EndSarsProtests are going to the Nigerian Embassy. Contact @bolab33 for more information. Diaspora folks in NY and allies please show up and show out. pic.twitter.com/2mDKVktNsa
— #EndSARSNow (@Deenike) October 9, 2020
Texas
Those in Dallas, we will be meeting on sunday evening. 5pm at Aso Rock.
9220 Skillman St #115, Dallas, TX 75243
My DM is open now.I will reply your messages.
Thank you!
— Mr. Bazz (@basilokpara) October 9, 2020
Washington D.C
If you’re in the DMV, New York, or any of the states that are nearby and need to come out this Sunday here are the details you need. Remember to dress for the weather as there’s a chance of rain. Tell a friend to tell a friend!#EndSARS #EndSarsNow #EndPoliceBrutality pic.twitter.com/liwxPSjOiV
— #EndSarsNow!!!!!! (@Neritmwa) October 10, 2020
Monday, 12 October
Onitsha
I draw the attention of the world to the city that hosts the largest market in West Africa, the city of Onitsha.#EndSARSProtest @channelstv @BBCNews @BBCAfrica @NOIweala @ShehuSani @GarShehu @YeleSowore .
Our lifes must be protected pic.twitter.com/rHSONYCnao
— Ndubuisi Victor (@MrEkwurekwu) October 10, 2020
Tuesday, 13 October
Port-Harcourt
#Endsars Port Harcourt is moving on Tuesday pic.twitter.com/AuSFlCVYma
— Omoyele Sowore (@YeleSowore) October 9, 2020
Geneva
Nigerians in Switzerland have decided to meet at UN headquarters ( Geneva ) on Tuesday morning, at 10 am. The aim is to protest against SARs. Please, kindly repost and tell others .
— Omo Olore (@OlaoyeVicolaoye) October 9, 2020
Badagry
Badagry!!! We go on Tuesday 13th Oct. 2020 Venue: Round about Badagry Time:9:00 am What please be there for peaceful protest… They must listen to our cries #EndSARS #EndSarsNow #EndPoliceBrutality #EndSarsProtests #endsarsbadagry#EndSARSBrutality #davido #wizkid #EndPolice pic.twitter.com/kHaKOQhdEw
— Major Kayphars (@kayphars) October 9, 2020
***
This is a growing list of #EndSARS protests across the world.