A Growing List of #EndSARS Protests across the World You Can Join

As the protests against the brutality of the SARS officials continue to grow, we will be updating this list with dates and venues for easy access to young Nigerians across the world who may wish to join.

Remember, if you cannot physically be at a protest there is still so much you can do to lend your voice to the movement. Click here to find out how else you can be an ally and an advocate.

Also, here are a few tips for all protesters:

Wear a mask (We are very much still in a pandemic)

Do not wear your protest shirts until you get to the venue

Do not leave the pack as there is strength in numbers

Ensure your phones/devices are charged

Always let someone you trust know your physical location as the protest moves

Have water and snacks ready

Wear comfortable shoes

Do not wear contact lenses

Wear comfortable clothes that are neutral and not identifiable

Have a handkerchief or scarf to cover your face if necessary

Carry a small umbrella in case of rain

Go with a positive and peaceful attitude

Do your due diligence before going to the venue of a protest

Be attentive to the people around you and how you can offer help

You can write phone numbers of important contacts like your mum or lawyer on your arm, leg, or belly in permanent marker in case you lose your phone or it dies and you need to call someone to get you.

We’ve got this!

Saturday, 10 October

Festac

Gbagada

Guys, we are hitting the street tomorrow, Saturday 10th of October, 2020. Time is 10am. We will be marching on a peaceful protest to the Area Command at Charley Boy. We need our good numbers to #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutalitynow pic.twitter.com/ZpCcCiyQ78 — My Gbagada (@MyGbagada) October 9, 2020

Alausa

PLEASE THE PROTEST CONTINUES TOMORROW AT THE GOVERNMENT HOUSE IN ALAUSA, REGARDLESS OF WHAT RINU AND MACARONI SAID. WE CONTINUE TOMORROW. COME THROUGH! — Olufemi (@femiexe) October 9, 2020



Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge

Lekki Ikoyi link bridge Tomorrow 10th October From 10am pic.twitter.com/4PUPBSxnJ1 — מַלכָּה (@ladytiffs_) October 9, 2020

Egbeda

There wil be an #EndSarsProtest tomorrow Saturday 10th october at Egbeda by 9am.for those staying around Alimosho, egbeda, igando, idimu , ipaja, Ayobo and environs #EndSars #EndPoliceBrutality Show up in your numbers please. — Mimie 🦋🥀 (@DamilohunA) October 9, 2020



Awka

#EndSarsProtestAwka.

Date: Saturday

Time: 9 am

Venue: converge at Ekwueme square, move to Govt HOUSE! Come with your face mask, banner, megaphone etc!

Spread the message!#EndSARSProtest https://t.co/LTrwBzXvwU — Anambra 1st son💭 (@UchePOkoye) October 9, 2020

Ogbomoso



Bayelsa

Enough is Enough

We come out tomorrow to join forces and let our voices be heard here in Bayelsa state.

Saturday 10-10 by 9am#EndSARS #EndSarsNow #EndSARSProtest pic.twitter.com/lJQiItvEv7 — Bosman Owei (@Bosmanowei1) October 9, 2020



Asaba

Good morning to everyone in Asaba, if you can see this tweet, get ready to join us this morning by 10am at our take off point , Stephen Keshi Stadium Nnebisi Road. We March for the good of our country and for our future.#EndSARS #EndSARSImmediately — Ifeanyi Emerald Ounah™® (@ify_zoe) October 10, 2020



Toronto



Abuja

Let’s turn out en mass Today. We must come together to #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality pic.twitter.com/TkOmK3Mnux — MD Ameen of Abuja (@_Oziobe) October 10, 2020



Ikorodu



Ajegunle



Oakland



Yaba

Tomorrow 11AM Unilag gate. If you live around let’s do this together. Let’s lend our own voice to this menace that’s eating deep into our lives #EndSARS — Ovi Lee Okhale (@OviLeeFashion) October 9, 2020



Kaduna

Kaduna people it’s our time. We are having a peaceful walk. Please come out by 10 am Lord Lugard Hall. #EndSARS #EndSARSBrutality pic.twitter.com/jbmgYUcX6p — #EndSars (@CharlzDogo) October 10, 2020

Sunday, 11 October

London



Dublin

Berlin

#EndSARS protest in Berlin would be held on sunday, 11th October at the nigerian embassy in Berlin. address: Neue Jakobstraße 4, 10179. time: 12pm!!!! please pass this on! if you’re in berlin, come one, come all!! #EndSARS #EndSARSProtest — afọpẹ́fólúwa (@abstractsth) October 9, 2020

New York

NEW YORK, Nigerians are protesting Police Brutality on Sunday! #EndSarsNow #EndSarsProtests are going to the Nigerian Embassy. Contact @bolab33 for more information. Diaspora folks in NY and allies please show up and show out. pic.twitter.com/2mDKVktNsa — #EndSARSNow (@Deenike) October 9, 2020

Texas

Those in Dallas, we will be meeting on sunday evening. 5pm at Aso Rock. 9220 Skillman St #115, Dallas, TX 75243 My DM is open now.I will reply your messages. Thank you! — Mr. Bazz (@basilokpara) October 9, 2020

Washington D.C

If you’re in the DMV, New York, or any of the states that are nearby and need to come out this Sunday here are the details you need. Remember to dress for the weather as there’s a chance of rain. Tell a friend to tell a friend!#EndSARS #EndSarsNow #EndPoliceBrutality pic.twitter.com/liwxPSjOiV — #EndSarsNow!!!!!! (@Neritmwa) October 10, 2020

Monday, 12 October

Onitsha

Tuesday, 13 October

Port-Harcourt

#Endsars Port Harcourt is moving on Tuesday pic.twitter.com/AuSFlCVYma — Omoyele Sowore (@YeleSowore) October 9, 2020

Geneva

Nigerians in Switzerland have decided to meet at UN headquarters ( Geneva ) on Tuesday morning, at 10 am. The aim is to protest against SARs. Please, kindly repost and tell others . — Omo Olore (@OlaoyeVicolaoye) October 9, 2020

Badagry

This is a growing list of #EndSARS protests across the world.