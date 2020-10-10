Connect with us

News

A Growing List of #EndSARS Protests across the World You Can Join

News

John Boyega, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Genevieve Nnaji - More Celebrities are using their Platforms to Amplify the #EndSARS Movement

Features News

An Overnight Protest at Alausa & Other Things Nigerians are Doing to Secure a Better Nigeria

News

#EndSARS: Runtown, Falz, Tiwa Savage & Many Concerned Nigerians Are Bravely Leading A Peaceful Protest Right Now

BN TV News

The 2020 Ondo State Governorship Debate between Akeredolu & Jegede is a Must Watch

News

#BellaNaijaWCW Adeola Shasanya of Afro-Tech Girls is Encouraging Women & Girls to Embrace STEM

News Promotions

Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede Speaks on Preserving Bio-diversity of the Planet at the United Nations Summit

Music News

#BBNaija 2020 Winner Laycon is the New Youth Ambassador of Ogun State

News

This is What Nigerian Politicians Are Saying About #EndSARS

News

Naira Marley Is Postponing Today's Planned #EndSars Protest For This Reason

News

A Growing List of #EndSARS Protests across the World You Can Join

Adesola Ade-Unuigbe

Published

7 hours ago

 on

As the protests against the brutality of the SARS officials continue to grow, we will be updating this list with dates and venues for easy access to young Nigerians across the world who may wish to join.

Remember, if you cannot physically be at a protest there is still so much you can do to lend your voice to the movement. Click here to find out how else you can be an ally and an advocate.

Also, here are a few tips for all protesters:

  • Wear a mask (We are very much still in a pandemic)
  • Do not wear your protest shirts until you get to the venue
  • Do not leave the pack as there is strength in numbers
  • Ensure your phones/devices are charged
  • Always let someone you trust know your physical location as the protest moves
  • Have water and snacks ready
  • Wear comfortable shoes
  • Do not wear contact lenses
  • Wear comfortable clothes that are neutral and not identifiable
  • Have a handkerchief or scarf to cover your face if necessary
  • Carry a small umbrella in case of rain
  • Go with a positive and peaceful attitude
  • Do your due diligence before going to the venue of a protest
  • Be attentive to the people around you and how you can offer help
  • You can write phone numbers of important contacts like your mum or lawyer on your arm, leg, or belly in permanent marker in case you lose your phone or it dies and you need to call someone to get you.

We’ve got this!

***

Saturday, 10 October

Festac

Gbagada

Alausa


Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge

Egbeda


Awka

Ogbomoso


Bayelsa


Asaba


Toronto


Abuja


Ikorodu


Ajegunle


Oakland


Yaba


Kaduna

Sunday, 11 October

London


Dublin

Berlin

New York

Texas

Washington D.C

Monday, 12 October

Onitsha

Tuesday, 13 October

Port-Harcourt

Geneva

Badagry

***

This is a growing list of #EndSARS protests across the world.

Related Topics:
Adesola Ade-Unuigbe

Adesola is the BellaNaija Head of Content and Digital Ventures. She is a BN stan.. Yes, things are that serious for her when it comes to BellaNaija.com. She's a lover of gist, novels, music, and food. She's constantly trying not to take life for granted. She spends most of her time either keeping up with the world on the Internet or sharing some acquired knowledge about digital media. She is passionate about using her voice to speak against injustice, especially towards women. To communicate with her directly, you can hit her up on: Instagram - @adesola.au Twitter - @Adesola_AU

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Ibrahim Babátúndé Ibrahim: Happiest Nation on Earth … Really?

BN Book Review: My Father’s Daughter by Onyeka Onwenu | Review by The BookLady NG

The Pobin Project wants to Tell the Stories of Police Brutality in Nigeria

Here’s How You Can Be A Part Of The #EndSARS Movement

Young Nigerians are Taking a Stand with the #EndSARS Protests
Advertisement
css.php