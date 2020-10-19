This Is What’s Happening In Some Parts of Africa

Nigeria isn’t the only country in Africa currently demanding better governance, infrastructure and demanding an end to the injustices in the country. Namibia, Congo, Cameroon also. You must have seen the hashtags, the news, the Twitter threads and photos of some protests happening in some countries.

Let’s give you a lowdown of what’s been happening in these African countries.

What is Happening in Namibia?

While Nigerians are demanding the end of SARS, police brutality and other injustices in the country, Namibians are amplifying their voices in the fight against Gender-Based Violence.

In Namibia, the youths are currently calling on President Hage Geingob to declare a state of emergency over violence against women and femicide, demanding immediate political action. These youths have pledged to keep protesting until something is down about femicide, rape and sexual abuse while taking to the streets, using the hashtag #ShutItAllDown on Twitter. Once again, we see the power of social media.

SBGV has been a persistent problem in Namibia, and Africa as a whole. According to Aljazeera, earlier this year, at least 200 cases of domestic violence were reported monthly, while more than 1,600 cases of rape were reported during the 18 months ending in June 2020. This became worse, when the pandemic started, with some the victims being forced to stay under the same roof with their abusers.

If you are failing to understand what #ShutItAllDown #ShutItAllDownNamibia is about. Here is a thread. pic.twitter.com/3XwBJyh1TL — Anne (@anne_hambuda) October 9, 2020

We stood by all the demands made in the official #ShutItAllDown petition, including the immediate resignation of the current Minister of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Child Welfare. pic.twitter.com/1EcAltvSGB — #ShutItAllDown (@elsinha__) October 18, 2020

After highlighting that the Namibian Ambassador to Germany declined to receive our petition, we expressed the urgent need for the government to declare this crisis a state of emergency. To protect our women and children. #ShutItAllDownNamibia #ShutItAllDown pic.twitter.com/jWJjdEkmaM — #ShutItAllDown (@elsinha__) October 18, 2020

What is Happening in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)?

In Congo, social media users say a ‘Silent Holocaust’ has been happening for years. They say Congolese men, women and children are being tortured, starved, raped and killed by armed groups.

Here’s an explanation on what’s happening in the DRC:

Click on this link to read more and see how you can help.

This is what’s happening to Congolese children because corporations like @Apple and @Microsoft @Sony @SamsungUK are greedy As consumers we are also complicit but those at the top have the power to end this pic.twitter.com/dr8ZWBum9r — YT: C’est Chancy (@JesuisChancy) October 13, 2020

My fellow South Africans… It's devastating to wake up reading news that our fellow Congo brothers and sisters are being killed & tortured in their own land for their minerals that the Western leaders are trying to take control of. It's absolutely uncalled for! #CongoIsBleeding — Cellular ❁ (@Cellular_ZA) October 17, 2020

In congo the little guys are jailed for stealing minerals but the leaders who are siphoning off the country resources walking freely and government has sold all the hills where 60% of the world's cobalt is found #CongoIsBleeding pic.twitter.com/iOgmkbd6gQ — Abdirizack Somo (@HonSomow) October 17, 2020

Congolese WOMEN are leading marches of thousands in Kisangani despite being violently beaten. The Mukegwe foundation is backing them and they are protesting against unprosecuted sexual assault crimes, conflict and war crimes in the eastern region of Congo🇨🇩 pic.twitter.com/MvyULNxKPs — #CONGOISBLEEDING (@ssozinha__) October 15, 2020

What is Happening in Cameroon?

There has been a rise in violence in Cameroon’s English-speaking regions as the government and separatists contend for control. They say the anglophone separatists declared a new nation in 2017, calling it Ambazonia, and residents say they have been using brutal tactics in their quest for self-rule.

A news platform, DW News in February 2020 spoke with Claudine Akono, one of the many victims.

Watch the video below:

According to this Twitter user, @Bis0na, this is what’s happening in Cameroon:

@AkuttiBella what is happening in Cameroon although painful isn't a war. It is a deliberate act by the government to economically and socially relegate and subjugate the English people. The system of government must be reformed for peace to reign. — PRINCEWILL (@printura) October 15, 2020

Cameroonian lives matter. Congolese lives matter. Nigerian lives matter. African lives matter. Black lives matter. — MJ🦅 (@Maddie_JJ) October 13, 2020

@CNN @BBCAfrica @BBC @BBCWorld while y'all are trending what is happening in Nigeria don't forget Cameroon oh. Aside from the police brutality we've been facing since 2016. The govt has rendered more 1000 pipo jobless and are making us pay phone tax. #EndPhoneTax — Afor Nah🇨🇲 (@AforNah1) October 9, 2020

What’s happening in Liberia?

In August, a three-day anti-rape protest was staged in the city of Monrovia, with Liberians calling President George Weah to respond to a petition, declaring rape a national emergency. According to RFI, “the protests sparked violent clashes with authorities, were in response to a 19-year-old boy allegedly performing female genital mutilation on a 3-year-old girl before planning to rape her”.

Sexual violence against women increased by 50% in Liberia during the pandemic.

Words are truly not enough to express how disappointing our Liberian system is, particularly the Justice System, however, we are extremely convicted that this time we will defeat Rape together as a nation. #solidarity#endrapeliberia#WeAreUnProtected pic.twitter.com/Lm9HL8FeOA — Sidiki A.Sanoe (@sidiki_sanoe) August 25, 2020

Liberians today are marching against the Sexual violence women face. Please help show solidarity to our sisters by retweeting, liking and sharing their work. No one deserves to be raped.#endrapeliberia https://t.co/NIWpRJcFjs — Feminist Witch (@DonCorleAnn) August 25, 2020

On September 11, President George Weah released a statement declaring rape a national emergency in the country, according to Al Jazeera. He introduced the first set of new measures to address the increase in violence against women. The measures include:

Designating a specific prosecutor to handle rape cases and setting up a national sex offender registry.

Creating a national security task force to handle sexual and gender-based violence

And allocating $2 million to address the issue.

How Can You Help?

Spread the word by protesting peacefully, and creating awareness with the hashtags #CongoIsBleeding, #ShutItAllDown, #EndRapeLiberia on all social media platforms.

Photo Credit: BassonErvinia