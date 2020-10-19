Edo State Government imposes 24-Hour Curfew over Incidents of Vandalism & Attacks

Connect with us

A 24-hour curfew has been announced in Edo State following incidents of vandalism and attacks on private individuals and institutions by hoodlums in the state.

The curfew is to take effect from 4 pm, October 19, 2020.

The Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki announced this on his official Twitter, @GovernorObaseki. He wrote:

The Edo State Government hereby imposes a 24-hour curfew across the state till further notice. The curfew is to take effect from 4 pm, today, October 19, 2020.

This decision has become necessary because of the very disturbing incidents of vandalism and attacks on private individuals and institutions by hoodlums in the guise of #EndSARS protesters.

While the government of Edo State respects the rights of its citizens to undertake legitimate protests, it cannot sit idly when hoodlums have taken laws into their hands to cause mayhem on innocent citizens and the state.

By the directive, schools and businesses are to shutdown activities accordingly. Those who cannot move safely are to stay put between now and 4pm till calmness is restored. Parents are advised to rein in their children, youths and wards, to forestall further breakdown of law and order.

The responsibility of government is to protect lives and property and maintain law and order, therefore, anyone found outside in violation of the curfew would be dealt with according to the law.

Signed
Osarodion Ogie Esq.
Secretary to the State Government,
Edo State.

