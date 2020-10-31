Connect with us

Music

Listen to Anii's Debut Album "Evergreen"

Music

New Video: Martins Luv - Mad O!

Music

New Music: Tosin Music - Waka Waka

Music

New Music: Happy Boiz feat. Alien Lamba, Morello, Bryan Vibez, Rayrex & Drae - Indaboski (Call To War)

Music

All Hail Beyonce with her Three British Vogue December 2020 Covers

Music

Yemi Alade's Performance at TED's Virtual Countdown Global Launch is a Must Watch

Music

New Music: Goodgirl LA - D4DM

Music

New Video: Wizkid - No Stress

Music

New Video: MzVee feat. Medikal - Hallelujah

Music

New Video: Yemi Alade - Poverty (Swahili Version Live Session)

Music

Listen to Anii’s Debut Album “Evergreen”

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Following the success of songs like “God Bless Us All”, “Shine”, “Kampe” and “Tohio”, emerging female music star Anita Egbe Igbinovia professionally known as Anii comes through with her debut album “Evergreen”. Anii totally summarizes the dreams and aspirations of every Nigerian in one fantastic body of work that is the “Evergreen” album, with all tracks produced, mixed and mastered by Ramzy for Evergreen Entertainment.

Anii starts off the album on a perfect note with the beautifully crafted “One Nigeria”, a song that talks about the unity amongst diverse cultures in Nigeria, preaching love and harmony. “Almost” is a song that encourages Nigerians to achieve greatness irrespective of the situation as excuses don’t nick it. On the 3rd track “Boom-Bang”, Anii addresses the situation of violence in the country and the need for everyone to come together in order to stop the menace eating into our society.

She closes the curtain on the “Evergreen” album with the 12th track “God Bless Us All”, a deep and emotional prayerful song aimed at Nigerians at home and abroad.

Stream the album below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: My Thoughts On Nigeria And Why We Need A National Duduke!

Is the Infantilisation of the Nigerian Youth a Deliberate Move by the Government?

Rita Chidinma: How Mothers Can Contribute to Nation Building

Wunmi Adelusi: The Unique Attributes that Differentiate Millennials in the Workplace

Wole Soyinka is Coming with Something New “Chronicles of the Happiest People on Earth” | Get the Scoop
Advertisement
css.php