Music
Prettyboy D-O’s New Album “Love Is War” is Here | Listen
Prettyboy D-O has served up his much-awaited album “Love Is War“, which according to Apple Music is “a fierce sonic fusion tracking the mental struggles of a man on his way up.”
Prettyboy D-O says,
The word proud won’t do me justice. Crazy to say I’ve toured the world with this Album before I released it. I’m in love with this project and I can’t wait for the world to hear it .
They will remember us for this one. For my Family, For my brothers, For my fans ❤️
The 14- track album features IAMDDB on “Falling“, Nissi/Sugarbana on “Belly Of The Beast“, Pa Salieu on “Lord Protect My Steppings“, MOJO on “Broke Boy FC“, and Davido on “Like Me“.
See production credits below:
Listen to “Love Is War” below: