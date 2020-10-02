Connect with us

Style

Attention BellaStylistas: Thebe Magugu Designed a Sportswear-Inspired Drop Just For You

Nollywood Scoop Style

Lala Akindoju talks Being Adesuwa on "TSMW" Series as she Covers Today's Woman September Special Issue

Style

The Burna Boy x boohooMAN Collection Is Here — and It’s Iconic!

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 355

Movies & TV Style Sweet Spot

"Watch the queen conquer" - Mercy Eke is so ready for 27!

Movies & TV Nollywood Style

Beverly Osu Is Such A Stunner 😍

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Rita Dominic, Kitan Akinniraye, Nyma Tang & More

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Ozoemena Chukwu, Millen Magese & More

Movies & TV Style

New Photos of Tolanibaj? YES Please!

Movies & TV Style

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Final Outfit as Host of Big Brother Naija Season 5

Style

Attention BellaStylistas: Thebe Magugu Designed a Sportswear-Inspired Drop Just For You

BellaNaija Style

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Thebe Magugu launched a new drop on his website www.thebemagugu.com and we are low-key obsessed!

According to a statement from the brand:

The capsule, which is majority knits, pulls from both Thebe Magugu’s sisterhood emblem and collegiate sports-staple references, which appear in pieces like the wine and white sisterhood golfer or the midnight navy Deep V-Neck Sweater Set.

“This mens capsule is quite special because it directly takes cues from my own wardrobe, which is quite solutions driven and I hope other men (and women) find it does the same for them.” The two statement pieces from this capsule include a Basotho Poncho and a Corrugated Iron Parka. “With the former, the poncho was inspired by the Sotho blanket of our people in the Kingdom of Lesotho, where my family is from and where I have gained most of my cultural learnings.”

Originally a gift from The British, the blanket was recontextualised overtime as a proud token of the nation, which used symbols like corn cobs, pots, shields and various fauna to assign each blanket specific meaning.

The Corrugated Iron Parka is a technical long-line coat featuring an elasticated waistline with toggles for adjustment, held together at the centre by a single ferrous-free press stud. “The print, which mimics a pinstripe, is a photograph of my aunt’s corrugated iron roof, taken where I spent most of my childhood.”

The lookbook campaign, shot by Aart Verrips and Creative Directed by Chloe Andrea, play on these sports tropes the collection draws from, documented and beautiful black and white portraiture.

Check out images from the drop below:

 

Credits

Available at @doverstreetmarketlondon and www.thebemagugu.com
Photography : @aartverrips_official
Creative Direction + Styling: @Chloe_Andrea_the_creator
Makeup: @Alsbellsmua
Hair: @saadique
Model: @ejo.tomiwa

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Eniola Olaosebikan: Finding Peace in Your Own Journey

Adaobi Ike-Okonkwo: A Letter to My Giant

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Ozo will Succeed in Business where he Failed in Romance

Desiree Craig of uLesson Education is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: This is Why Laycon Won Big Brother
Advertisement
css.php