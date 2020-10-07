We Met at Work! Bimbo & Temitope’s Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

When Bimbo resumed at her new job, getting into a relationship with her colleague wasn’t top on her list. Well, as the universe would have it, she met Temitope at a work hangout and four months after, they began this beautiful journey.

The couple tied the knot over the weekend and we are set to see all the beauty from the #aBTale wedding. But first, let’s see their pre-wedding photos and love story below.

How We Met

By the groom, Temitope

Bimbo and I met 3 years ago when she joined the company. In typical fashion, some of us liked to hang out at Bogobiri on Thursday’s and so we asked the newbies to join us that week and she did as well. During the hangout, we had a mini chat because the music wasn’t helping matters. Then on my drive back home, a number I didn’t have rang me and it was her, on the other end of the phone asking if I got home safe. She then explained how she got my number from another colleague 😅 and to me, that was something. Long story short, we started dating about 4 months after (to think that I was single for at least 3 years prior to us dating). Dating for me was very intentional so I waited and when I saw her at work, I just knew it was her. Now we’re here, no doubts about this, no gimmicks, she’s the one, love you titi lai.

How We Met

By the bride, Bimbo

Temitope and I met at work, I honestly didn’t plan to get into anything in my place of work at the time because I was just getting out of a ‘Situationship. Before Temi, a few other guys asked me out (check me out na, I am a babe😂), but for Temi, he had this calm and gentle personality that I felt was what I needed, call him ‘the calm to my storm’. We dated for 2years and 6months and in those years we both knew we were in it to get married. That was enough and more for me, it made each day in the relationship worth it. I am super excited about this journey we are about to start and I look forward to the fruits of our union with God on our side!

Credits

Couple: @beamboh06 & @temipepe

Photography:@awgzzz | @awgz.married

Planner: @theweddingpeopleng

Makeup: @beautybydammymor

Styling: @designsbybeamboh