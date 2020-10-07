AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 356

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.
How To Submit:
Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.
Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.
– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.
For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –
@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!
Here are a few styles we love.
Enjoy!
@washpeee in @st.margaretofficial
Gele @zobagele_
Dress @lanredasilvaajayi Mua- @bibyonce Photography- @ovia_reflex Gele- @taiwos_touch
@annaebiere is owambe ready! Fabric – @mafott_fabrics Dress- @mauchio_kutz
Makeup- @dmannysglow
Here for a good time
Dress @tapesandfittings makeup @karex_signature
The beautiful @nabila_cambridgeweightplan_ in @zeenah_couture
Makeup: @ronaldthe7th
Turban: @hadiez_accessories
📷@georgeokorostudios
Dresses: @amazing_soniar
Fabric: @kanoel_fabrics photography @sotybrownhd
Bride @babsarica @osadebepatrickjr
#twoheartsoneosadebe
Photography : @scoboshotit
⠀⠀⠀⠀
Fabric- @george_by_ruverodesigns
Outfit slayed @trishocouture
Photo @praise_that_photographer
@aireyys Outfit: @fai_world
Kaftan by @voditailor for @djttb
Dress: @orapelengmodutle
Dress @chic_byveekeejames
Photography @officialphotofreak
Makeup @ariyike_mua
Hair stylist @dharmsung
@nengiofficial Styling @stylepundit Makeup @lammiescencesignature Outfit @sarabellcoutureng Hair stylist @ceezysstyling Accessories @wowaccessorries Shoe @shoesbyflora Photographer @novographer
MUA; @shulamite_de_stylist FD; @milli.k_garment Photography; @chocolate_shot_it Lace; @lacesnmore Fabric; @gtp_fashion Hair: @kukshair
@mizwanneka celebrated her birthday in this gorge @chic_byveekeejames dress.
Styling – @medlinboss
Makeup- @maq_jose
Hair styling – @yinkzsignature
Photographer- @officialphotofreak
@ericanlewedim 📸 @emmanueloyeleke
Makeup @anitabrows
Hair @gloryninaluxury
Dress @jeaneelcouture_official
Hair Laid by @osastouchbeautycare
Fabric @fabrilia_ng
@stephaniecoker
Dress: @pameliac101
Hair and Makeup: @agbanysglam_
Photography: @kamaniphotography
@roselynfelli
Outfit @adjoayeboahclothing
Pic @b__shot
#AsoEbiBella @ituastitches
Ankara delight via @iam_florence_
@temifitness
Makeup @lewa_signature
Dress @hitohan.ng
Ankara fabric @mojialaso
Hair @beedaisyhair
Dress: @satinecouture_backuppage
Mua: @mz_weezzy
Planner: @classeventz
Photographed: @zealsphotography
Makeup: @dazeita
Fabric: @exclusive_wear Photography @bighweddings
Team:@[email protected]_coles @sanisegunkalbir
@yemialade x @cobhamsasuquo
Kids!
Mummy – @bibilawrence
Outfit: @bibilawrence
Muse @princess_kaima_
Mum @j_kiddiesparties
Jumpsuit @the_maam
Hair @hairssencekids
Setup and Photographed @modu27photography
Background @kraftcustombackdrops
@junewisse
Styling: @wonderchildforkids
Hair: @ginahairempire
Touch up: @luashaconcepts
Backdrop: @kraftscustombackdrop
Muse : T E N I
Momager: @talkingfaces
HAIR @hairssencekids
Styled @the_maam
Photography: @modu27photography
Mummy @iambimbothomas and her son #Jayden
Photographer @n.ndubuisi
We have great news for businesses! Get your product/service/flyer on the @AsoEbiBella Instagram page!