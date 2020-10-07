AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 356

Connect with us

AsoEbi Bella

Published

3 hours ago

 on

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

@washpeee in @st.margaretofficial
Gele @zobagele_

Dress @lanredasilvaajayi Mua- @bibyonce Photography- @ovia_reflex Gele- @taiwos_touch

@annaebiere is owambe ready! Fabric – @mafott_fabrics Dress- @mauchio_kutz
Makeup- @dmannysglow

Here for a good time
Dress @tapesandfittings makeup @karex_signature

The beautiful @nabila_cambridgeweightplan_ in @zeenah_couture
Makeup: @ronaldthe7th⁣
Turban: @hadiez_accessories
📷@georgeokorostudios

Dresses: @amazing_soniar
Fabric: @kanoel_fabrics photography @sotybrownhd

Bride @babsarica @osadebepatrickjr
#twoheartsoneosadebe
Photography : @scoboshotit
⠀⠀⠀⠀

Fabric- @george_by_ruverodesigns
Outfit slayed @trishocouture
Photo @praise_that_photographer

@aireyys Outfit: @fai_world

Photo @momodumedia [email protected] Makeup @ronaldthe7th Hair @aazeshair
[email protected]_studios

Kaftan by @voditailor for @djttb

Dress: @orapelengmodutle

Dress @chic_byveekeejames
Photography @officialphotofreak
Makeup @ariyike_mua
Hair stylist @dharmsung

@nengiofficial Styling @stylepundit Makeup @lammiescencesignature Outfit @sarabellcoutureng Hair stylist @ceezysstyling Accessories @wowaccessorries Shoe @shoesbyflora Photographer @novographer

MUA; @shulamite_de_stylist FD; @milli.k_garment Photography; @chocolate_shot_it Lace; @lacesnmore Fabric; @gtp_fashion Hair: @kukshair

@mizwanneka celebrated her birthday in this gorge @chic_byveekeejames dress.
Styling – @medlinboss
Makeup- @maq_jose
Hair styling – @yinkzsignature
Photographer- @officialphotofreak

@ericanlewedim 📸 @emmanueloyeleke

Makeup @anitabrows
Hair @gloryninaluxury
Dress @jeaneelcouture_official
Hair Laid by @osastouchbeautycare
Fabric @fabrilia_ng

@stephaniecoker

Dress: @pameliac101
Hair and Makeup: @agbanysglam_
Photography: @kamaniphotography

@roselynfelli
Outfit @adjoayeboahclothing
Pic @b__shot

#AsoEbiBella @ituastitches

Ankara delight via @iam_florence_

@temifitness

Makeup @lewa_signature
Dress @hitohan.ng
Ankara fabric @mojialaso
Hair @beedaisyhair

Dress: @satinecouture_backuppage
Mua: @mz_weezzy
Planner: @classeventz
Photographed: @zealsphotography

Makeup: @dazeita
Fabric: @exclusive_wear Photography @bighweddings
Team:@[email protected]_coles @sanisegunkalbir

@yemialade x @cobhamsasuquo

Kids!

Mummy – @bibilawrence
Outfit: @bibilawrence

Muse @princess_kaima_
Mum @j_kiddiesparties
Jumpsuit @the_maam
Hair @hairssencekids
Setup and Photographed @modu27photography
Background @kraftcustombackdrops

@junewisse
Styling: @wonderchildforkids
Hair: @ginahairempire
Touch up: @luashaconcepts
Backdrop: @kraftscustombackdrop

Muse : T E N I
Momager: @talkingfaces
HAIR @hairssencekids
Styled @the_maam
Photography: @modu27photography

Mummy @iambimbothomas and her son #Jayden

Photographer @n.ndubuisi

