You’ll Love this Bold & Colourful “Le Fleurs” Collection by Sheels Urbane!

BellaNaija Style

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Nigerian fashion brand, Sheels Urbane has unveiled a new unisex resort collection titled, Le Fleurs.

For this collection, The fashion brand draws its inspiration from the exquisite nature and beauty of flowers. Each piece is infused with significant messages, intrinsic detailing and vivid colours to celebrate every aspect of life. The outfits were created to depict love, happiness and growth with today’s man and woman in mind, who are bold, brave, strong and style-savvy.

The collection features alternative artist, Funbi, entertainment hosts, besties Seyitan and Amiola who showcase the pieces beautifully.

See the full collection below

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Credits
Muses: @seyitanatigarin@darkskinnedfemale and @funbimusic
Styling: @isaintlu.co for @thehauterogue
Makeup: @flawlesstouchbymia
Hair: @stylensmilenation
Photography: @lasalvy @tosin.junaid
Set Direction:  @lasalvy
Creative Direction: @fayo_ths

