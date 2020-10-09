Here’s Your Super Stylish Fashion Recap of Episode 3 of The Smart Money Woman TV Show!

Episode 3 of The Smart Money Woman TV series is back with even more fabulous Nigerian fashion! Below, take a look at exclusive imagery from the show, which is sure to appeal to our #Bellastylistas who love some sumptuously costumed, escapist TV, or if you’re just looking to up your fashion game :

Osas Ighodaro in Jewel Jemila

Eso Dike in Trax Apparel

Ini Dima Okojie in Zhena’s Closet

Eby Eno in Ejiro Amos Tafiri

Lala Akindoju in Ejiro Amos Tafiri

Osas Ighodaro in Imad Eduso

Toni Tones in The Muse Factory

Lala Akindoju in Lola Baej

Osas Ighodaro in Jewel Jemila

Ini Dima-Okojie in Lola Baej & Rococo

Toni Tones in Lola Baej

Eby Eno in Zephans&Co

Toni Tones in Lola Baej

Credits

TV Show: @thesmartmoneywomantv

Episode 2 Designers:

@lolabaej @jeweljemila @rococothebrand @traxapparel @zephansandco @imadeduso @zhenascloset @themusefactory_ @ejiroamostafiri

Sponsors

Powered by @firstbanknigeria

Supported by @sunlight_nigeria @pepsodentng @mastercardmea @virginatlantic

Crew

Script writers: @pearlosibu @jolaayeye

Story editor @tq.bella

Director: @bunmiajakaiye

Director of Photography: @femiawojide

Producer: @lalaakindoju

Producer: @akintundemarinho

Editor: @holmespro

Sound/Scoring: @kulanen

AD: @ajikeadesokan

PM: @maryannngozi_

Costume Designer & Creative Director: @isokenogiemwonyi

Costume Assistants: @eric_ihaza @faithiyosayiedobor

Art director: @designbydaisyo

Cast

@officialosas @iamtonitones @lalaakindoju @inidimaokojie @eby_eno @_seunajayi @esodike__ @_timini @taymesan_ @ekuedewor @tokemakinwa @chiefblack @nonsobassey @oshuwa_ti @mimionalaja

Production

@arcadiatvafrica @olamideyousuph

Makeup: @houseoftara_intl

@patienceakwubo_tara @kike_tara

Hair: @mohiniexperience @laposhhair

Hairstylist: @hair_doctor123

What do you think? Did you watch episode 3? Did you love it as much as we did? Look out for our fashion recaps for the #TSMWSeries every week!

The Smart Money Woman airs every Wednesday at 9.00pm on Africa Magic Showcase Channel 151