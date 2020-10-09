Connect with us

Style

Here's Your Super Stylish Fashion Recap of Episode 3 of The Smart Money Woman TV Show!

Style

You'll Love this Bold & Colourful "Le Fleurs" Collection by Sheels Urbane!

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 356

Style

The BN Style Recap: Love Style? You Need To Check These Stories Out

Style

The Lagos Shirt Factory's Independence Collection is Cool & Patriotic - Check it Out!

Style

Every Look Worth Seeing From VicNate's Spring/Summer 2021 Virtual Show!

BN TV Style

Can You Guess Serena Williams’ Everyday Essentials?

Features Style

Enioluwa Adeoluwa: 9 Style Tips Every Man Should Know

Movies & TV Style

All the Stylish Looks #BBNaija's Prince has Served So Far

Style

For the Woman of Style - Kike Okewale presents its "Opulence" Collection

Style

Here’s Your Super Stylish Fashion Recap of Episode 3 of The Smart Money Woman TV Show!

Isoken Ogiemwonyi

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Episode 3 of The Smart Money Woman TV series is back with even more fabulous Nigerian fashion! Below, take a look at exclusive imagery from the show, which is sure to appeal to our #Bellastylistas who love some sumptuously costumed, escapist TV, or if you’re just looking to up your fashion game :

Osas Ighodaro in Jewel Jemila

Eso Dike in Trax Apparel

Ini Dima Okojie in Zhena’s Closet

Eby Eno in Ejiro Amos Tafiri

Lala Akindoju in Ejiro Amos Tafiri

Osas Ighodaro in Imad Eduso

Toni Tones  in The Muse Factory 

Lala Akindoju in  Lola Baej

Osas Ighodaro in Jewel Jemila

Ini Dima-Okojie in Lola Baej & Rococo

Toni Tones in  Lola Baej

Eby Eno in Zephans&Co 

Toni Tones in  Lola Baej

Credits

TV Show: @thesmartmoneywomantv

Episode 2 Designers:

@lolabaej @jeweljemila @rococothebrand @traxapparel @zephansandco @imadeduso  @zhenascloset @themusefactory_ @ejiroamostafiri

Sponsors

Powered by @firstbanknigeria

Supported by @sunlight_nigeria @pepsodentng @mastercardmea @virginatlantic

Crew

Script writers: @pearlosibu @jolaayeye

Story editor @tq.bella

Director: @bunmiajakaiye

Director of Photography: @femiawojide

Producer: @lalaakindoju

Producer: @akintundemarinho

Editor: @holmespro

Sound/Scoring: @kulanen

AD: @ajikeadesokan

PM: @maryannngozi_

Costume Designer & Creative Director: @isokenogiemwonyi 

Costume Assistants: @eric_ihaza @faithiyosayiedobor

Art director: @designbydaisyo

Cast

@officialosas @iamtonitones @lalaakindoju @inidimaokojie @eby_eno @_seunajayi @esodike__ @_timini @taymesan_ @ekuedewor @tokemakinwa @chiefblack @nonsobassey @oshuwa_ti @mimionalaja

Production

@arcadiatvafrica @olamideyousuph

Makeup: @houseoftara_intl

@patienceakwubo_tara @kike_tara

Hair: @mohiniexperience @laposhhair

Hairstylist: @hair_doctor123

What do you think? Did you watch episode 3? Did you love it as much as we did? Look out for our fashion recaps for the #TSMWSeries every week!

The Smart Money Woman airs every Wednesday at 9.00pm on Africa Magic Showcase Channel 151

Related Topics:
Isoken Ogiemwonyi

Isoken is Editor at Large of BellaNaija Style and runs Editorial Business & Strategy at BNStyle. She is also the founder of the award-winning company behind fashion, beauty and lifestyle multi brand store ZAZAII. She has been in the business of fashion since 2009 and is passionate about fashion, communications, native content and growing the fashion industry in Nigeria . She writes The Fashion Business Series to deliver actionable insight for brands in the fashion and creative sectors and blogs about personal style at A Million Pinks. Follow her on Instagram @theobsidianway @amillionpinks @experiencezazaii BellaNaija Beauty: @bellanaijabeauty BellaNaija Style: @bellanaijastyle BellaNaija Living@bellanaijaliving

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Here’s How You Can Be A Part Of The #EndSARS Movement

Young Nigerians are Taking a Stand with the #EndSARS Protests

An Overnight Protest at Alausa & Other Things Nigerians are Doing to Secure a Better Nigeria

You Can Read an Excerpt of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Forthcoming Work “Zikora” Here & Now

Oluwakemi Adeyemo: Real Estate Investment will Meet All Your Needs
Advertisement
css.php