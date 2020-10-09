Style
Here’s Your Super Stylish Fashion Recap of Episode 3 of The Smart Money Woman TV Show!
Episode 3 of The Smart Money Woman TV series is back with even more fabulous Nigerian fashion! Below, take a look at exclusive imagery from the show, which is sure to appeal to our #Bellastylistas who love some sumptuously costumed, escapist TV, or if you’re just looking to up your fashion game :
Ini Dima Okojie in Zhena’s Closet
Lala Akindoju in Ejiro Amos Tafiri
Toni Tones in The Muse Factory
Ini Dima-Okojie in Lola Baej & Rococo
Credits
TV Show: @thesmartmoneywomantv
Episode 2 Designers:
@lolabaej @jeweljemila @rococothebrand @traxapparel @zephansandco @imadeduso @zhenascloset @themusefactory_ @ejiroamostafiri
Sponsors
Powered by @firstbanknigeria
Supported by @sunlight_nigeria @pepsodentng @mastercardmea @virginatlantic
Crew
Script writers: @pearlosibu @jolaayeye
Story editor @tq.bella
Director: @bunmiajakaiye
Director of Photography: @femiawojide
Producer: @lalaakindoju
Producer: @akintundemarinho
Editor: @holmespro
Sound/Scoring: @kulanen
AD: @ajikeadesokan
PM: @maryannngozi_
Costume Designer & Creative Director: @isokenogiemwonyi
Costume Assistants: @eric_ihaza @faithiyosayiedobor
Art director: @designbydaisyo
Cast
@officialosas @iamtonitones @lalaakindoju @inidimaokojie @eby_eno @_seunajayi @esodike__ @_timini @taymesan_ @ekuedewor @tokemakinwa @chiefblack @nonsobassey @oshuwa_ti @mimionalaja
Production
@arcadiatvafrica @olamideyousuph
Makeup: @houseoftara_intl
@patienceakwubo_tara @kike_tara
Hair: @mohiniexperience @laposhhair
Hairstylist: @hair_doctor123
What do you think? Did you watch episode 3? Did you love it as much as we did? Look out for our fashion recaps for the #TSMWSeries every week!
The Smart Money Woman airs every Wednesday at 9.00pm on Africa Magic Showcase Channel 151