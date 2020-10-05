Weddings
Our Forever Begins! Stephanie & Ogaba’s Civil Wedding
Stephanie and her forever love, Ogaba tied the knot in an intimate ceremony with 25 guests in attendance while their other guests joined in virtually via Zoom. In every way, their rustic-themed civil ceremony was everything beautiful and more, right from the bridal prep to the joining and then the reception afterwards. For her bridal look, Stephanie opted for a modern minimalist and rustic look, hence the bridal jumpsuit by Couture by Tabik and the bridal suite ambience in browns. Her entire look was put together by bridal stylist, Lavish Bridal and the ceremony was planned by Etal Events.
Keep scrolling to see their day in photos!
Credits
Bride: @steffetb
Groom: @ogaba
Planner: @etaleventsng
Photography: @felixcrown
Bridal styling: @lavish_bridal
Makeup: @bimpeonakoya
Hair: @ferdinandshair
Outfit: @couturebytabik
Lace fabric: @foradorafabrics
Bouquet: @adelasflowers
Earrings: @dior
Shoes: @aquazzura
Videography: @otusally
Decor: @ornatebyetal