Our Forever Begins! Stephanie & Ogaba’s Civil Wedding

Stephanie and her forever love, Ogaba tied the knot in an intimate ceremony with 25 guests in attendance while their other guests joined in virtually via Zoom. In every way, their rustic-themed civil ceremony was everything beautiful and more, right from the bridal prep to the joining and then the reception afterwards. For her bridal look, Stephanie opted for a modern minimalist and rustic look, hence the bridal jumpsuit by Couture by Tabik and the bridal suite ambience in browns. Her entire look was put together by bridal stylist, Lavish Bridal and the ceremony was planned by Etal Events.

Keep scrolling to see their day in photos!

Credits

Bride: @steffetb

Groom: @ogaba

Planner: @etaleventsng

Photography: @felixcrown

Bridal styling: @lavish_bridal

Makeup: @bimpeonakoya

Hair: @ferdinandshair

Outfit: @couturebytabik

Lace fabric: @foradorafabrics

Bouquet: @adelasflowers

Earrings: @dior

Shoes: @aquazzura

Videography: @otusally

Decor: @ornatebyetal