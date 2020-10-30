Connect with us

For Men who love Classic Fashion - PeterBlack unveils its Black Label Campaign

Of Course Bonang Matheba's Intimate Brunch for her latest Sparkling Wine was Super Fab!

This S C Q U E E Z E by Sheye Oladejo Collection Is All About "Confidence, Curiosity, and Adventure"

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 358

Nomzamo Mbatha wore 4 Head-Turning Gowns to Host the Miss South Africa 2020 Pageant!

Best Dressed List: SA Style Stars Served Unmissable Fashion At The #CellCInandaAfricaCup

Didi Akinyelure Talks Inspiration, Why She Started & Her Paris Fashion Week Debut

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Rich Mnisi, Yoliswa Mqoco , Lisa Folawiyo & More

You'll Love this Youthful Collection by Henri Uduku tagged “HU:MAN”

April & Alex's Latest Collection Is An Ode To Exceptionally Directional Fashion

For Men who love Classic Fashion – PeterBlack unveils its Black Label Campaign

Published

10 mins ago

Budding Nigerian designer, PeterBlack has unveiled a new collection of elegant suits and well-tailored sets tagged “The Black Label” campaign.

Featuring a twofold creation of suits and kaftans, the pieces in the brand’s latest offering cater to men who love classic, timeless and stylish designs made with love and a high level of craftsmanship.

Discussing his inspiration behind the campaign, the designer said:

I was inspired by the man’s versatile nature in fashion, I deemed it very praiseworthy of the man who decides to dress formally, formally informal, traditional as well as the life of the party.

See the full lookbook below

Credits:
Designer- @Peter_blacc
Model- @wil__liams_
Photographer- @Jideoketonadephotography
Stylist- @Femytoys
Makeup- @Toniaz_touch

