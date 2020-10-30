For Men who love Classic Fashion – PeterBlack unveils its Black Label Campaign

Budding Nigerian designer, PeterBlack has unveiled a new collection of elegant suits and well-tailored sets tagged “The Black Label” campaign.

Featuring a twofold creation of suits and kaftans, the pieces in the brand’s latest offering cater to men who love classic, timeless and stylish designs made with love and a high level of craftsmanship.

Discussing his inspiration behind the campaign, the designer said:

I was inspired by the man’s versatile nature in fashion, I deemed it very praiseworthy of the man who decides to dress formally, formally informal, traditional as well as the life of the party.

See the full lookbook below

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Credits:

Designer- @Peter_blacc

Model- @wil__liams_

Photographer- @Jideoketonadephotography

Stylist- @Femytoys

Makeup- @Toniaz_touch