Of Course Bonang Matheba’s Intimate Brunch for her latest Sparkling Wine was Super Fab!
South African media personality Bonang Matheba recently celebrated the latest addition to her MCC range.
The House of BNG Nectar launch was an intimate brunch with media and industry personalities in Lonehill, north of Johannesburg. The event had a stunning view of Johannesburg with incredible decor, courtesy of luxury events guru Precious the Planner in shades of pink scheme and lavender as well as lush floral arrangements.
Check out images and videos of the fabulous guests and decor below!
𝐁𝐞𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐤𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐬 ✎ The exciting launch of the #HouseOfBNG #BNGNectar for the unstoppable @bonang_m 🥂 Loved planning & designing this gorgeous & successful launch, of course the colour palette was lush, luxè & oh so pretty💕 ___ Event Planner, Concept Designer & Producer: @precioustheplanner ___ #precioustheplanner #luxuryeventplanner #eventdesign #preciouscelebrations #brandexperience #luxe #launch
Bonang Matheba & Her CSA Global Team – Davina Phillips, Katka Phillips and Mieke van Reenen
Bonang Matheba
Melody Molale
Kananelo & Bonang Matheba
K Naomi & Tshepi Vundla
Bonang Matheba & Tshepi Vundla
Tshepi Vundla
K Naomi, Bonang Matheba & Trevor Stuurman
K Naomi Noinyane
Trevor Stuurman
Lerato Seuoe
Sefiso Hlongwane & Neo Kgolane
K Naomi & Sefiso Hlongwane
Sefiso Hlongwane
Mihlali Ndamase & Bonang Matheba
Mihlali Ndamase
Kefilwe Mabote
Neo Kgolane
Tebogo ‘Pinky Girl’ Mekgwe & Ntombs ‘The Fairy’
Ntombs ‘ The Fairy’
Credit
