Of Course Bonang Matheba’s Intimate Brunch for her latest Sparkling Wine was Super Fab!

BellaNaija Style

Published

7 hours ago

 on

South African media personality Bonang Matheba recently celebrated the latest addition to her MCC range.

The House of BNG Nectar launch was an intimate brunch with media and industry personalities in Lonehill, north of Johannesburg. The event had  a stunning view of Johannesburg with incredible decor, courtesy of luxury events guru Precious the Planner in shades of pink scheme and lavender as well as lush floral arrangements.

Check out images and videos of the fabulous guests and decor below!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on

 

Bonang Matheba & Her CSA Global Team – Davina Phillips, Katka Phillips and Mieke van Reenen

Bonang Matheba

Melody Molale

Kananelo & Bonang Matheba

K Naomi & Tshepi Vundla

Bonang Matheba & Tshepi Vundla

Tshepi Vundla

K Naomi, Bonang Matheba & Trevor Stuurman

K Naomi Noinyane

Trevor Stuurman

Lerato Seuoe

Sefiso Hlongwane & Neo Kgolane

K Naomi & Sefiso Hlongwane

Sefiso Hlongwane

Mihlali Ndamase & Bonang Matheba

Mihlali Ndamase

Kefilwe Mabote

Neo Kgolane

 

Tebogo ‘Pinky Girl’ Mekgwe & Ntombs ‘The Fairy’

Ntombs ‘ The Fairy’

Credit

#BNGNectar #HouseOfBNG

Photography:  @everydaypeoplestories 

