For the Woman of Style – Kike Okewale presents its “Opulence” Collection

Lagos based eponymous fashion brand Kiki Okewale has released its Spring/Summer 2021 prêt-à-porter collection tagged Opulence. The brand which prides itself on being affordable luxury brand provides bespoke, bridal and ready-to-wear services to its large clientele and focuses on designing pieces that are very feminine with comfort and durability in mind.

In a statement following the release, the brand stated:

For its SS21 collection, the designer pays attention to the current global situation where lifestyle changes have affected the way women dress, the way women spend on clothing and at the same time acknowledging the trends of the season. Now more than ever, women are being cautious of splurging on unnecessary garments; so, it was important to design affordable pieces that still speak opulence to the woman of style. The collection consists of easy pieces infused with feathers and ruching for that sensual feel in a garment. Whilst fabrics like raw silk, satin and lycra to once again compliment the sensuality of the collection. It is the designer’s belief that in times like this when everyone should be cautious of their expenses, you can still get valid, long term garments that are still luxury and speak opulence at affordable prices.

See the full lookbook below

Credits

Designer @kikiokeale

Fabrics @hopebykikiokewale

Stylist @rhodaebun

Photography @the.alfe

Makeup @skyebeauty1

Models @vivian.a.anna @lopezaramide