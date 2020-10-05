Connect with us

Style

For the Woman of Style - Kike Okewale presents its "Opulence" Collection

Movies & TV Style

All the Stylish Looks #BBNaija's Prince has Served So Far

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Mercy Eke, Sanchan Elegushi, Wathoni Ayansi & More

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: CeeC Nwadiora, Zina Anumudu, Bonang Matheba & More

Style

 Thebe Magugu's Counter Intelligence Collection Is Inspired By Real-Life Spies

Style

This Striking New Collection By Cool African Merch Is For The Cool Kids

Style Sweet Spot

Busola Dakolo is one Beautiful Birthday Babe

Movies & TV Style

#TSMWFashion: Episode 2 of The Smart Money Woman TV Series Gave Us Some Amazing Nigerian Fashion

Style

Black& Formal: 5 Must See Looks From The Òlòtūré Virtual Premiere

Style Sweet Spot Weddings

Chef Fregz and Lala Akindoju Celebrate Two Years of Marriage: " Grateful for Where We Are. Excited for the Future"

Style

For the Woman of Style – Kike Okewale presents its “Opulence” Collection

BellaNaija Style

Published

59 mins ago

 on

Lagos based eponymous fashion brand Kiki Okewale has released its Spring/Summer 2021 prêt-à-porter collection tagged Opulence. The brand which prides itself on being affordable luxury brand provides bespoke, bridal and ready-to-wear services to its large clientele and focuses on designing pieces that are very feminine with comfort and durability in mind.

In a statement following the release, the brand stated:

For its SS21 collection, the designer pays attention to the current global situation where lifestyle changes have affected the way women dress, the way women spend on clothing and at the same time acknowledging the trends of the season. Now more than ever, women are being cautious of splurging on unnecessary garments; so, it was important to design affordable pieces that still speak opulence to the woman of style.

The collection consists of easy pieces infused with feathers and ruching for that sensual feel in a garment. Whilst fabrics like raw silk, satin and lycra to once again compliment the sensuality of the collection.

It is the designer’s belief that in times like this when everyone should be cautious of their expenses, you can still get valid, long term garments that are still luxury and speak opulence at affordable prices.

See the full lookbook below

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle 

Credits
Designer @kikiokeale
Fabrics @hopebykikiokewale
Stylist @rhodaebun
Photography @the.alfe
Makeup @skyebeauty1
Models @vivian.a.anna @lopezaramide

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Money Matters with Nimi: What Does 60 Mean to You?

#EndSARS: Are There Unseen Powers that Be? 

RiRi Okoye: Fifty and Lovin’ It!

Nofisat Shamsideen: I Had to Find Myself to Lose All My Weight

Eniola Olaosebikan: Finding Peace in Your Own Journey
Advertisement
css.php