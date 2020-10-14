Connect with us

Hayat Kimya Nigeria hosts Staff to Annual 3-day Integrated Commercial Planning Conference themed ‘House of Champions – New Heights’

1 hour ago

Hayat Kimya Nigeria, the producers of the leading diaper brand, MOLFIX, hosted its staff to an annual three-day Integrated Commercial Planning Conference themed “House of Champions – New Heights” from October 8th to  October 10th, 2020.

The Integrated Commercial Planning Conference is an annual event that heralds Hayat Kimya Nigeria into their strategic planning for the New Year. The event seeks to evaluate business practices in the past year and seeks to arrive at key learnings input into the next year in a way that improves business output. The event further seeks to consolidate brand, channel, customer, and field sales plans.

The conference officially began on October 8th at 9 am with a welcome address by the Managing Director, Doruk Emiroglu. Commenting on the company’s performance in 2020, he stated, “Regardless of the challenges 2020 brought, we are happy to announce that Hayat Kimya Nigeria currently controls over 65% of the diaper market. We as a company won’t rest on this achievement, we will dig deeper and be more strategic on how we can develop our brands further for the benefit of our consumers. We believe there is an opportunity in each & every challenge and we are trying to be better than yesterday. We call our company house of champions and we believe we can overcome each & every challenge together”.

The remaining sessions on days two and three consisted of Sales, HR, Finance, Supply Chain, and Marketing sessions that covered all Hayat Kimya brands currently in the Nigerian market, namely; MOLFIX, MOLPED, FAMILIA, BEBEM, and PAPIA.

Motayo Latunji, the Sales Director, Hayat Kimya Nigeria speaking to staff in attendance added. “Every year, our Commercial Team come together to review the outgoing year and plan for the incoming year. Nothing happens by chance so we must always plan ahead. In 2021, we look forward to ‘’New Heights’ since we already attained ‘Great Heights’ in only 5yrs of entering the Nigerian market. Our goals and strategies for 2021 are very clear to us and we have communicated passionately to our teams during this conference. It has been a wonderful atmosphere here; our teams are motivated and ready for the next chapter. Already, we have achieved another set of credible results in 2020 despite a turbulent year, and now, we are well prepared for the future. We shall continue to add value to the lives of our consumers and businesses of our customers, as we grow year on year.

Marketing Manager, Hayat Kimya Nigeria, Roseline Abaraonye during her Marketing session said “Innovation keeps a business alive and strategic planning is a key ingredient to success.  I am proud of our team in our efforts in ensuring that despite the unique challenges of the year, Hayat Kimya Nigeria remains a House of Champions. We utilize this time each year, to review and strategize for the next year. We will take our learnings from 2020, as we prepare to strengthen our brands, further expand our reach with new & more exciting offerings, and generate value for Nigerian families”.

The three-day conference came to a close with a team bonding session on Saturday, October 10th, 2020. It was a time for the staff to unwind and bond through fun and games. It was a power-packed conference that left the attendees with so much passion to succeed as an aftermath of the training, motivational speeches, and an award ceremony for the field sales team.

For more information, visit: www.hayat.com.tr

 

 

 

