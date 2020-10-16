Itty Okim: Why You Should Probably Join the #EndSARS Protests

The campaign against police brutality and irresponsible governance in Nigeria has been stealing all the headlines in the past few days. Series of protests have happened; celebrities have been amplifying the message with their influence; parents have started supporting their wards to attend protests; and some state governments have bought into the movement for a reformed police force and total annihilation of the F-SARS.

While so many people have told stories of their experience of the brutality afflicted on them by the ‘disbanded’ F-SARS, and joined voices to call for its complete eradication, a few people are still silent on this issue. If you are one of the silent ones, here are some reasons you should speak up and join the movement in solidarity with the Nigerian youth:

It’s a peaceful protest

You wouldn’t be going against any moral, religious or cultural beliefs by being a part of this movement. There are no violations of any law, just disturbed Nigerians expressing their rights in their country.

The numbers are necessary

The more people there are, the more effective the protests are, and the slimmer the chances of agitators being harassed by rogue police officers or sponsored thugs. The power is in the numbers. Your country needs you.

You can join from your home

It’s understandable that some people are not able to join the protests physically due to certain reasons, but they can make tweets and promote hashtags. Thanks to social media, you could also finance the feeding of protesters, help illegally arrested ones to be released, and help fund ambulance/emergency services to be available to whoever needs them.

You’re doing this for the future

Even after you grow much older and this generation stops being prone to police brutality, know that your children and generations to come will also walk the streets of Nigeria and might suffer all that we suffer at the moment if change doesn’t happen. Do this for the future. Do this for your children. Do this for a better Nigeria.

You’re fighting for your right

This has grown way beyond ending SARS and even police brutality, into Nigerians standing up for what they deserve, and being united – regardless of tribe, gender, status, beliefs, and sentiment. What makes these protests different from other ones in history is how much unity is expressed through them. You should join this movement to show your patriotism and solidarity to the country.

Now is the wrongest time to be silent or indifferent. Every hand has to be on deck in order for the necessary pressure to get to the powers that be and make them meet the 5 demands made by the youth. Now is the time to join your voice with that of the rest of the world and make Nigeria better. Now is the time for you to make a change.

Na person wey promote #EndSARS be patriotic Nigerian. No dey disguise. Sòrò sókè!