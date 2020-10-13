Connect with us

Scoop

#SarsMustEnd: Naomi Campbell, Viola Davis, Trey Songz... These Celebrities are Taking a Stand with Nigerians

Music Scoop

#SarsMustEnd: All the New Protest Music Released in Response to Police Brutality & #EndSars

Scoop Sweet Spot

Forty & Fantastic! Padita Agu marks New Age in a Glam Way

Events Scoop

First Look: Shaffy Bello's Birthday Celebration was All Shades of Beautiful

Scoop

Jemima Osunde Says These 3 Steps will Help You Start Your Day Right

Events Scoop

#BBNaija's Erica Was Surprised By Her Friends In The Best Way

Movies & TV Music Scoop

Yay! It’s Baby Number 2 for Kelly Rowland

Events Movies & TV Scoop

Spotted: Nancy Isime, Sharon Ooja, Elozonam at the Private Screening of "Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards"

Beauty Scoop

These 11 African Queens are representing their Countries at the 2020 Miss Earth Beauty Pageant

Music Scoop

Burna Boy, Rema, Master KG, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande get 2020 MTV EMA Nominations

Scoop

#SarsMustEnd: Naomi Campbell, Viola Davis, Trey Songz… These Celebrities are Taking a Stand with Nigerians

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The past few days, protests have been happening in every state, city and town in Nigeria, and Nigerians in the diaspora are also joining in the fight for change.

To show solidarity, various celebrities have joined protests or voiced their support for protestors on their online platforms.

Celebrities from Kanye West, Naomi Campbell, Viola Davis and Trey Songz are speaking up, taking action against the #EndSars and police brutality movement happening in Nigeria and across the world. These stars that we know and love have shown that they’re willing to stand up for what’s right and that the future of Nigeria and all of its citizens matters to them.

The horrifying story of Nigerians, especially the youths in the hands of SARS is sparking protests around, and other countries around the world. Many stars are using their social media platforms to speak out and share their emotions about the ongoing movement.

This is evidence that your voice is being heard all over the world.

Scroll down to view your faves joining the protests.

Yvonne Orji

Jidenna

Jackie Aina

Naomi Campbell

Viola Davis

Ms Tina Lawson (Beyoncé’s Mum)

Kirk Franklin

Diddy

Stef London

Kanye West

Trey Songz

Chance the Rapper

Nasty C

City Girls

Estelle

Cardi B

Jennie Jenkins

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

A.B.P: A Tale of Sins and Greater Sins

Firecracker Toyeen: My Journey to the Amrica (2)

How New Media Platforms are Giving a Voice to the #SARSMustEnd Movement

Mfonobong Inyang: All the Ways We Can Sustain the #SARSMustEnd Movement

#SARSMustEnd: All the Ways Nigerian Youths are Defying Their Parents by Protesting
Advertisement
css.php