SarsMustEnd: Naomi Campbell, Viola Davis, Trey Songz... These Celebrities are Taking a Stand with Nigerians

The past few days, protests have been happening in every state, city and town in Nigeria, and Nigerians in the diaspora are also joining in the fight for change.

To show solidarity, various celebrities have joined protests or voiced their support for protestors on their online platforms.

Celebrities from Kanye West, Naomi Campbell, Viola Davis and Trey Songz are speaking up, taking action against the #EndSars and police brutality movement happening in Nigeria and across the world. These stars that we know and love have shown that they’re willing to stand up for what’s right and that the future of Nigeria and all of its citizens matters to them.

The horrifying story of Nigerians, especially the youths in the hands of SARS is sparking protests around, and other countries around the world. Many stars are using their social media platforms to speak out and share their emotions about the ongoing movement.

This is evidence that your voice is being heard all over the world.

Scroll down to view your faves joining the protests.

Yvonne Orji

I’m proud of, and support the youth in Nigeria who are taking a stand to end police violence at home. Enough is enough. You can’t inflict the same crime you’ve been hired to protect against. #Ozugo! #EndSARs ✊🏾🇳🇬✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/Lo3JHzmukF — Yvonne Orji (@YvonneOrji) October 10, 2020

Jidenna

The “disbanding” of SARS is step 1. This has happened before. We have to build a form of community safety that actually makes Nigerians feel safe. Let this be a battle that’s part of a larger movement against corruption to demand a government that truly serves us 🇳🇬#EndSARS — Jidenna (@Jidenna) October 11, 2020

Jackie Aina

it’s late on this side of the world but a lot of my followers in Nigeria are going to early morning protests today, please please be safe #SARSMUSTEND #SARSMUSTENDNOW — Naira Banks (@jackieaina) October 12, 2020

Naomi Campbell

Viola Davis

Ms Tina Lawson (Beyoncé’s Mum)

Kirk Franklin

Diddy

Stef London

It’s easy to tweet and say some stuff that the ppl want to hear but thats not all that really matters what really matters is what is going on behind the scenes and what someone is actually “DOING” to help make the changes we need. Big up everyone doing their part.❤️ — DON (@stefflondon) October 10, 2020

I really do not get how ppl can be so Evil, especially against their own.

This shit makes me so sad💔#EndSARS #FuckTheSystem #LoveYourPeople — DON (@stefflondon) October 10, 2020

May God be with the Nigerian people at the protest for the fight to end Sars. I really hope you guys are all safe out there. This shit is totally unfair but dont you ever stop fighting for what should be your God Given Right! #LoveYourPeople #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria #EndSARS — DON (@stefflondon) October 11, 2020

Kanye West

I stand with my Nigerian brothers and sisters to end police brutality, the government must answer to the peoples cries #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria — ye (@kanyewest) October 12, 2020

Trey Songz

The people saying you full of shit fam — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) October 12, 2020

Reading this article looks as though they just gon re employ these same officers in different positions. BULLSHIT!!! — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) October 12, 2020

Chance the Rapper

#EndSARS NOW #ENDSARSNOW

I just started reading up on this travesty taking place in Nigeria. If you have more info to dispense in the replies I’m all ears https://t.co/SKZIizxHE8 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) October 9, 2020

Nasty C

World is fucked up & the people that are supposed to serve & protect are often the biggest problem smh. #EndSARS — #ZMWSP (@Nasty_CSA) October 10, 2020

City Girls

Estelle

This if For my continent. For my relatives!!!! For humanity. Cannot continue this everyday everywhere!!!! #EndSarsNow https://t.co/0NRkOAXKzr — Estelle (@EstelleDarlings) October 10, 2020

Cardi B

What’s going ? Can you give me a summary so I can research later ….you know I love Nigeria 🇳🇬 https://t.co/jHKFS3M1K2 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 8, 2020

