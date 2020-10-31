BNMovieFeature: Jolade Obasola is a Single Mum Struggling to Raise Her Son in this Short Film “Joy”

The much-loved #BNMovieFeature is kicking off the new month of October with Short Films.

In this section, we showcase full-length Nigerian movies for our film-loving BNers. There are throwback movies, new movies, Yoruba movies, Igbo movies, Hausa movies, English movies, Short films, Serials and so much more.

This month of October, we’re spotlighting a couple of short films from across Nigeria, and Africa as a whole. This week’s focus is “Joy” a short film, written by Percelle Ascott and Igor Mongulu, and produced by Sam Ewen, Percelle Ascott, Igor Mongulu and Sheila Nortley.

“Joy” is an emotional short film following the struggles of a single Nigerian mother trying to raise her son in London, and it stars Jolade Obasola and Reece Badziokila.

