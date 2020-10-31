Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

#BNMovieFeature: Jolade Obasola is a Single Mum Struggling to Raise Her Son in this Short Film "Joy"

BN TV Scoop

"I Said Yes!" Taaooma Recounts her Surprise Proposal in New Vlog

BN TV

Ajebohustlers take on the TGIF Crew on this Episode of the #NdaniTGIFShow

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Go Behind The Scenes of Funke Akindele-Bello's New Movie "Omo Ghetto: The Saga"

BN TV

Maraji's Skit on "Buying Your Mum An Expensive Gift" is so Relatable

BN TV

Mike & Perri welcome Baby Matthew on Episode 4 of "Celebrity Bumps: Mike + Perri"

BN TV

These Nigerian Teenagers are making Movies with their Smartphones! Watch Episode 3 of "Streets of Lagos"

BN TV

Sisi Jemimah's Recipe for the Perfect Nigerian Coconut Fried Rice

BN TV Scoop

Desmond Elliot's Statement on Social Media & #EndSARS Protests is Causing Quite the Reaction

BN TV

Are Our 20s Overrated? This Is What Jackie Aina Thinks

BN TV

#BNMovieFeature: Jolade Obasola is a Single Mum Struggling to Raise Her Son in this Short Film “Joy”

BN TV

Published

6 hours ago

 on

The much-loved #BNMovieFeature is kicking off the new month of October with Short Films.

We kicked things off in 2017 (Yes, we’ve featured over a hundred movies so far!)

In this section, we showcase full-length Nigerian movies for our film-loving BNers. There are throwback movies, new movies, Yoruba movies, Igbo movies, Hausa movies, English movies, Short films, Serials and so much more.

There’s so much to look forward to and you can also take a look at our past features here.

***

This month of October, we’re spotlighting a couple of short films from across Nigeria, and Africa as a whole. This week’s focus is “Joy” a short film, written by Percelle Ascott and Igor Mongulu, and produced by Sam Ewen, Percelle Ascott, Igor Mongulu and Sheila Nortley.

“Joy” is an emotional short film following the struggles of a single Nigerian mother trying to raise her son in London, and it stars Jolade Obasola and Reece Badziokila.

Watch the film below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: My Thoughts On Nigeria And Why We Need A National Duduke!

Is the Infantilisation of the Nigerian Youth a Deliberate Move by the Government?

Rita Chidinma: How Mothers Can Contribute to Nation Building

Wunmi Adelusi: The Unique Attributes that Differentiate Millennials in the Workplace

Wole Soyinka is Coming with Something New “Chronicles of the Happiest People on Earth” | Get the Scoop
Advertisement
css.php