"I Said Yes!" Taaooma Recounts her Surprise Proposal in New Vlog

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Popular vlogger and skit maker, Taaooma, recently got engaged to the love of her life, and in a sweet new video on her YouTube page, she shares how it all went down.

Her beau, Abula is her special guest in this video and they both take us on a love cruise.

She says:

People have been asking me for this video since so, based on popular demand, here it is. Grab a chair and Popcorn, sit back, and relax as we take you through the journey. LOL

