Naira Marley Is Postponing Today’s Planned #EndSars Protest For This Reason

Music star Naira Marley has announced that a demonstration he had organized for today, the 6th of October, to protest the harrassment and illegal activities of SARS officials is being postponed for a week.

According to him, “We won’t be protesting anymore because there’s a lot of changes being made right now. As a Marlian we will give them a week to see the changes and if there’s no changes we will start a mass protest. #togetherwecan“.

Naira Marley’s announcement of the postponement was in reaction to a series of tweets by the Nigeria Police Force saying:

The Inspector General of Police wishes to inform Nigerian youths that their voices and complaints on the issues of unprofessional conducts by some SARS operatives have been heared very loudly and clearly.

Instead, the Force PRO- DCP Frank Mba will be having a live instagram chat with Naira Marley to answer questions and discuss the concerns of young Nigerians on the issues of SARS operations and other burning issues.

Photo Credit: @nairamarley