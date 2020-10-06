Connect with us

Naira Marley Is Postponing Today's Planned #EndSars Protest For This Reason

The Presidency has Banned FSARS & other Tactical Police Squads from Routine Patrols, Stop and Search Duties

Can We Trust Digital Banks with Our Money?

Donald and Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19

"Cold Out" - Watch Episode 9 of Blessing Egbe's "Fancy Teens" Series

Unity, Commitment & Resourcefulness of Nigerians - Read President Buhari's Independence Day Speech

Happy 60th Independence Day BellaNaijarians!

Join Project LEAD to Commemorate International Day Of The Girl Child on its 2-Day Virtual Conference "Dear Teenage Self" | October 9th & 10th

Davido chats with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu about Fatherhood, Life with Chioma & Music

Victoire Tomégah Dogbé Is Elected Togo's First Female Prime Minister

BellaNaija.com

Published

46 mins ago

 on

Music star Naira Marley has announced that a demonstration he had organized for today, the 6th of October, to protest the harrassment and illegal activities of SARS officials is being postponed for a week.

According to him, We won’t be protesting anymore because there’s a lot of changes being made right now. As a Marlian we will give them a week to see the changes and if there’s no changes we will start a mass protest. #togetherwecan“.

Naira Marley’s announcement of the postponement was in reaction to a series of tweets by the Nigeria Police Force saying:

The Inspector General of Police wishes to inform Nigerian youths that their voices and complaints on the issues of unprofessional conducts by some SARS operatives have been heared very loudly and clearly.

Instead, the Force PRO- DCP Frank Mba will be having a live instagram chat with Naira Marley to answer questions and discuss the concerns of young Nigerians on the issues of SARS operations and other burning issues.

See the tweets from the NPF below:

Photo Credit: @nairamarley 

