This is What Nigerian Politicians Are Saying About #EndSARS

It is not today that the menace that is the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) has been a major topic. Nigerians protest, there’s some relief, then a few weeks later the status quo resumes.

Innocent people have died because they have been mistaken for or intentionally accused of being cyber criminals. Everyday, there is a new story on the internet, a new SARS experience. It has become a norm. People go out with the fear of SARS, it’s in their subconscious. People have told stories of being framed, beaten, locked up or killed by SARS officials.

Again and again, these officials have been banned from harassing young people for things as normal as being in possession of cars, laptops or phones. Some have been harassed for their looks: keeping dreads or tinting their hair. It just goes on and on.

Once again, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad has been banned from routine patrols.

This time, Nigerians say it is not enough. They have had enough of SARS brutality and they want it completely dissolved, because banning their activities has not stopped them in the past.

Some Nigerian celebrities have since taken to twitter to express their concern:

Nigerian politicians are also speaking up. They have lent their voices in clarifying the main purpose for which SARS was created in the first place. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, Hon. Akin Alabi, Hon. Sunday Dare, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports have spoken on their social media. But are they saying what Nigerians want to hear?

We do hope that this time, the right measures are taken to ensure that the Nigerian youth is safe, especially in her fatherland.

