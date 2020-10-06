This is What Nigerian Politicians Are Saying About #EndSARS

It is not today that the menace that is the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) has been a major topic. Nigerians protest, there’s some relief, then a few weeks later the status quo resumes.

Innocent people have died because they have been mistaken for or intentionally accused of being cyber criminals. Everyday, there is a new story on the internet, a new SARS experience. It has become a norm. People go out with the fear of SARS, it’s in their subconscious. People have told stories of being framed, beaten, locked up or killed by SARS officials.

Again and again, these officials have been banned from harassing young people for things as normal as being in possession of cars, laptops or phones. Some have been harassed for their looks: keeping dreads or tinting their hair. It just goes on and on.

Once again, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad has been banned from routine patrols.

other Tactical Squads of the Force including the Special Tactical Squad (STS), Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Anti-Cultism Squad and other Tactical Squads operating at the Federal, Zonal and Command levels, from carrying out routine patrols and other conventional low-risk — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 4, 2020

They must always appear in their police uniforms or approved tactical gear. The IGP’s directives come against the backdrop of findings by the leadership of the Force that a few personnel of the Tactical Squads hide under these guise to perpetrate all forms of illegality, — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 4, 2020

search of mobile phones, laptops and other smart devices. They are to concentrate and respond only to cases of armed robbery, kidnapping and other violent crimes when the need arises. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 4, 2020

by some personnel of the Squads. He has therefore ordered the X-Squad and the Monitoring Unit to embark on immediate and massive nationwide monitoring of activities of Tactical Squads and other police officers on the road. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 4, 2020

The IGP has equally warned, that henceforth, the Commissioner of Police in charge of FSARS, Commissioners of Police in charge of State Commands and the FCT as well as their supervisory Zonal Assistant Inspectors General of Police, — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 4, 2020

Meanwhile, two operatives of the FSARS and their civilian accomplice operating in Lagos State, INSPR Sale James, INSPR Monday Uchiola and Okechukwu Ogbonna, have been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command, for acts of professional misconduct — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 4, 2020

The IGP reaffirms his commitment to bequeathing to Nigerians, a reformed Police Force that is accountable, responsible and ever ready to defend and uphold the rights of the citizens while discharging its duties of keeping the people safe and secure. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 4, 2020

This time, Nigerians say it is not enough. They have had enough of SARS brutality and they want it completely dissolved, because banning their activities has not stopped them in the past.

What if they remove and name and leave them in the force? Another wahala… They should just sack them all — SOCIAL MEDIA COURT (@social_court) October 3, 2020

The problem is can SARS abid by this new rules. Its not enough to tweet on Twitter and the do something total different in reality. This SARS operatives force people to go to ATM to withdraw money and pay them and you think the will change anytime soon? smh. — Ndubuchi Onwuakor 🇳🇬 (@ndubuchi) October 4, 2020

This means they can still come knocking on people's homes laying such allegations of kidnapping, robbery etc. It's better to #EndSarsNow and conduct training/rehabilitation program for them — OlorogunErnest (@OlorogunErnest) October 4, 2020

Some Nigerian celebrities have since taken to twitter to express their concern:

Mr Governor! I met with you December 2019! You expressed how proud you

are of the entertainment industry and all we do. Pls do something let’s be proud of you too abeg ! #Endsars!! https://t.co/PZoxsSIx5D — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) October 4, 2020

How long will young people 👫 have their human rights abused by the same agencies that are meant to protect them💔… It's high time the government listens to the people #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/zMkKMIvEvU — Mercy Eke (@real_mercyeke) October 4, 2020

Not every young person driving a good car is a yahoo boy! Being safe in your country is must. Praying for

Families who have lost someone due to SARS to get ⚖ justice #EndSARS #EndSarsNow #EndSARSBrutality#EndSarsNow — Uche Jombo Rodriguez (@uchejombo) October 4, 2020

Nigerian politicians are also speaking up. They have lent their voices in clarifying the main purpose for which SARS was created in the first place. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, Hon. Akin Alabi, Hon. Sunday Dare, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports have spoken on their social media. But are they saying what Nigerians want to hear?

The safety of our residents is my number one duty as the CSO of Lagos. So, reading reports of seemingly unlawful exploitation by the people charged to protect is very worrying & needs to be addressed immediately. Be assured that appropriate actions will be taken, & speedily too. — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) October 4, 2020

Reports of intimidation, harassment and outright extortion by officers of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) have continued unabated. — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) October 3, 2020

It is expedient that the activities of SARS are reviewed to ensure that the rogue elements are excised from the unit and sanity returned to its operations. — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) October 3, 2020

SARS was created during the PDP days to fight armed robbers, kidnappers, etc

They were not created to harass, kill or maim innocent citizens. If this Government truly cares about Nigerians, they will scrap SARS!#EndSARS — PDP 2023!! 🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹 (@PDP_2023) October 3, 2020

The Ministry has monitored some of the attacks and brought it to the attention of the relevant security agencies in Abuja. The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, @SundayDareSD who has also been monitoring the news and reports of alleged SARS harassment and attacks..2/3 — Min of Youth& Sports (@NigeriaFMYS) October 3, 2020

….and has called for immediate investigations that will unravel the truth.

The Ministry wishes to assure that this government through relevant security agencies will step into the matter to protect our youth and the fundament human rights of every Nigerian. 3/3 — Min of Youth& Sports (@NigeriaFMYS) October 3, 2020

The reports of the continued harassment, illegal arrest, detention and high handedness by rogue cells of the SARS Unit of @PoliceNG against innocent Nigerians – most of them young people – in spite of efforts to reform the Police & raise standards of policing, are disheartening. — Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) October 3, 2020

I call on the Federal Government to immediately put a stop to these reprehensible activities and restructure the unit to better perform its lawful duties of safe guarding the lives and property of the Nigerian people — Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) October 3, 2020

I urge you and other youth not to embark upon any protest. Your grievances are being addressed at the highest level of government. As the Minister in charge of youth I know this is an issue that must be tackled. Government is doing just that. — Sunday Dare (@SundayDareSD) October 5, 2020

We do hope that this time, the right measures are taken to ensure that the Nigerian youth is safe, especially in her fatherland.