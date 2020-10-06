BBNaija 2020 Winner Laycon is the New Youth Ambassador of Ogun State

Congratulations are in order for the 2020 Big Brother Naija winner, Olamilekan Moshood Agbelesebioba, popularly known as Laycon. Barely a month out of the Lockdown house and the reality star is already winning big.

Laycon has been appointed Youth Ambassador of Ogun State, in addition to a house and cash gifts, by the state governor Prince Dapo Abiodun.

The governor of Ogun state shared the news on twitter saying:

We have appointed the winner of the @BBNaija Lockdown, @itsLaycon Youth Ambassador of Ogun State in addition to house and cash gifts. I relayed this development today, when I played host to Olamilekan Moshood Agbelesebioba AKA Laycon in my Oke-Mosan office in Abeokuta. The appointment and gifts are a celebration of Laycon’s good character, intellect and virtues which were proven to the whole world on live TV as better choices than vices. A proud son of Ogun State, Laycon displayed the essence of focus in the face of temptations and provocations. This is the true Ogun State spirit, and it indeed confirms that this earned him his academic achievement at the University of Lagos. Entertainment and academics mix finely for a good result. So I urge parents to let their children explore outside the classroom. We are therefore now finalising plans to establish in Ogun State, an Entertainment Village for artistes and artists to nurture their skills and talents. Ogun State Youths are a blessing. Congratulations, Laycon. #BuildingOurFutureTogether #ISEYA

We have appointed the winner of the @BBNaija Lockdown, @itsLaycon Youth Ambassador of Ogun State in addition to house and cash gifts. I relayed this development today, when I played host to Olamilekan Moshood Agbelesebioba AKA Laycon in my Oke-Mosan office in Abeokuta. pic.twitter.com/p715qKDjtC — Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun – MFR (@dabiodunMFR) October 6, 2020

A proud son of Ogun State, Laycon displayed the essence of focus in the face of temptations and provocations. This is the true Ogun State spirit, and it indeed confirms that this earned him his academic achievement at the University of Lagos. — Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun – MFR (@dabiodunMFR) October 6, 2020

Ogun State Youths are a blessing.

Congratulations, Laycon.#BuildingOurFutureTogether #ISEYA — Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun – MFR (@dabiodunMFR) October 6, 2020

Photo credit: @dabiodunMFR